Klipdrift Partners with Rugby's Greatest Rivalry

Klipdrift has partnered with Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, the iconic Springboks vs All Blacks showdown, to bring a distinctly local touch to what promises to be a major international rugby moment.

Klipdrift has come on board as a proud partner supporting Rugby's Greatest Rivalry , the iconic Springboks vs All Blacks showdown. The partnership was unveiled at an event hosted at Van Ryn's Distillery and Brandy Cellar on 11 June, bringing together a proudly South Africa n brand with one of the most anticipated rivalries in world rugby.

The tour sees the All Blacks take on South African provincial sides and face the Springboks in a four-Test series in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Baltimore, USA. Beyond the matches themselves, however, the rivalry is about everything that happens around them - the gatherings around the TV, the conversations before kick-off, and the debates that carry on long after the final whistle.

Klipdrift has always been part of the moments that bring South Africans together, says Andrea Quaye, marketing director at Heineken Beverages. Being part of a rivalry like this gives us the chance to show up in a space that feels very natural to the brand and to the way South Africans experience rugby. For Klipdrift, the partnership is as much about the fans as it is about the game.

It's about the traditions, the shared excitement, and the familiar rituals that come with watching rugby alongside friends and family. SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer, speaking on behalf of both national unions, welcomed the partnership, noting that collaborations such as this helped build the broader fan experience around major rugby tours. The beauty of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry is that it goes beyond the players on the field.

It's created by generations of fans, the atmosphere they bring and the moments they share. This partnership helps us build on that legacy and deliver an even bigger experience around one of rugby's great rivalries. As part of the campaign, Klipdrift is also introducing a playful fan activation inspired by one of South Africa's most well-known orders: the double Klippies and Coke.

The campaign invites South Africans to find their Bok doubles - everyday South Africans who resemble their favourite Springbok players. Winners stand a chance to walk away with Klipdrift prizes and a chance to be part of the campaign. With excitement building for the tour, Klipdrift adds a distinctly local touch to what promises to be a major international rugby moment, one shaped by connection, celebration and shared memories





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