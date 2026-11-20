Klein Constantia has been named seventh in the 2026 World's 50 Best Vineyards rankings, capping a period in which the 1685 estate renovated its Tasting Room, Bistro and Boutique and launched the L'Atelier Klein lifestyle range.

Klein Constantia has secured seventh place in the 2026 World's 50 Best Vineyards rankings, earning international recognition for the Cape estate at a ceremony held in Santiago, Chile this week.

The result places the Constantia Valley estate among the global top 10, ahead of hundreds of vineyards competing for international recognition. Four Cape estates in total secured places in the global top 50, with Babylonstoren completing South Africa's representation in the top 100. The ranking follows a period of renewal at the historic estate, established in 1685.

Also read Tiger Woods Returns to Hero World Challenge in Bahamas in December 2026

Klein Constantia Completes Visitor Renovations

Klein Constantia has completed renovations to its Tasting Room, Bistro and Boutique, refreshing the visitor experience while retaining the heritage and character that have made it one of the Cape Winelands' most distinctive destinations. Set against the slopes of the Constantiaberg, with views stretching towards False Bay, the estate has long been celebrated for its wines, its picturesque setting and its place in South African winemaking history. The refreshed spaces bring together wine tasting, dining, retail and contemporary hospitality.

Advertisement

The expanded Boutique introduces a broader lifestyle offering, including L'Atelier Klein, a skincare, body care and grooming collection for women and men inspired by the vineyard and the estate's natural surroundings. Wine remains at the heart of the Klein Constantia story. With origins dating back more than 340 years, the estate is home to Vin de Constance, the celebrated natural sweet wine that revived the legendary Constantia wine once enjoyed by European royalty and famously shipped to Napoleon.

The modern revival of Vin de Constance began with its first harvest in 1986, bringing renewed international attention to a historic wine style that had once been among the most sought-after in the world. That legacy continues to shape the estate's identity, with its approach to winemaking rooted in quality, craftsmanship and the distinctive character of its terroir. Klein Constantia's seventh-place finish puts it among the very best vineyard destinations worldwide, reflecting the appeal of its wines, hospitality and setting.

World's 50 Best Vineyards Rankings

The World's 50 Best Vineyards awards recognise much more than the wine in the bottle, celebrating the complete visitor experience, including tastings, restaurants, architecture, hospitality and the surrounding landscape. A spokesperson for the estate said: To be ranked seventh in the world is a huge honour for everyone at Klein Constantia. This recognition belongs to our whole team, from the vineyard and the cellar to the people who welcome our guests every day.

Wine has been made in Constantia for more than 300 years. It is special to see this valley, and the Cape Winelands as a whole, standing alongside the very best in the world. Congratulations to Creation, Delaire Graff, Tokara and Babylonstoren too. This is a proud moment for South African wine.

Advertisement

The Premier of the Western Cape added: Raise a glass, Western Cape! Five of our wine estates are among the best vineyards in the world in 2026. Wine tourism brings visitors, and with them jobs, to our farms and towns across the Winelands. Congratulations to the teams at all five estates!

Cape Winelands Tourism Growth

For the broader Cape Winelands tourism offering, developments such as the Klein Constantia renovations highlight the enduring appeal of historic wine estates as destinations in their own right. Today's travellers are increasingly drawn to experiences that combine a strong sense of place, authenticity and hospitality. In the Constantia Valley, wine estates offer an opportunity to explore the region's heritage while enjoying its contemporary food, wine and lifestyle experiences.

At Klein Constantia, the focus is on building on what has always made the estate special rather than reinventing its identity. More than three centuries after its establishment, its wines, landscape and traditions remain central to its story. The refreshed visitor spaces simply offer another way for a new generation of visitors to discover and appreciate them.

The result also adds to the Western Cape's reputation as a leading wine tourism destination, with estates across Constantia, Stellenbosch, Franschhoek and the Overberg attracting attention from international visitors.