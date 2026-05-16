KKR up and running in IPL, thanks to Finn Allen

Finn Allen of the Kolkata Knight Riders lit up Eden Gardens like a fireworks show, smashing 93 off just 35 balls - with 10 sixes and four boundaries - to power his side to a mammoth 247-2 and a 29-run win over the Gujarat Titans in their must-win IPL clash in Kolkata.

Finn Allen of the Kolkata Knight Riders lit up Eden Gardens like a fireworks show, smashing 93 off just 35 balls - with 10 sixes and four boundaries - to power his side to a mammoth 247-2 and a 29-run win over the Gujarat Titans in their must-win IPL clash in Kolkata.

The Kiwi opener took the Titans' vaunted attack apart after a quiet start, launching Kagiso Rabada for back-to-back sixes and cashing in on a dropped catch to set a target that always looked beyond Gujurat, even on a belter, after being sent in to bat first. Allen's blitz gave KKR a fighting chance in the playoff race, and they defended it with guts and guile, restricting the Titans to 218-four.

The context was simple for both sides: If KKR lost they were basically done, while a win for Gujarat would have seen the Titans become the first side into the playoffs. Instead, Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (82 not out, 4x4, 7x6) and Cameron Green (52 not out, 3x4, 4x6) turned it into a six-fest - KKR smashing 22 maximums to GT's 12.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with 2-29, including the key scalp of Shubman Gill for 85, who tried valiantly to keep his side in the mix, smashing five boundaries and seven sixes from 49 deliveries while the Titans' fielding leaked like a sieve dropping four catches when they could ill-afford to. South Africa's Rabada, brought in for some serious pace, went wicketless for 40 runs in four overs - expensive stuff on a pitch that offered him nothing as the home batters teased off.

The players include Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Finn Allen Kolkata Knight Riders IPL Gujarat Titans KKR Allen's Blitz Sunil Narine Arshad Khan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Punjab Kings face pressure after five straight IPL defeats - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,Tilak Varma's match-winning knock powered Mumbai Indians to ​a six-wicket win against Punjab Kings

Read more »

Mitchell Marsh missed out on a second IPL century, but his brutal 90 helped Lucknow Super Giants secure a seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super KingsThe Australian opener Mitchell Marsh missed out on a second IPL century in three innings, though his brutal 90 was the foundation around which Lucknow Super Giants eked out a seven-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Marsh, who had lashed 111 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last Thursday, hammered nine fours and seven sixes in his 38-ball blitz in Lucknow as the home side made light of Chennai’s 187-5, built around a fluent 71 by Kartik Sharma and a grandstand finish from Shivam Dube.

Read more »

POWER PLAY UPDATE: Allen explodes on Eden Gardens trackFinn Allen of the Kolkata Knight Riders exploded onto the Eden Gardens surface tonight to give his side a lifeline in their must-win Indian Premier League clash against the Gujarat Titans, smashing 31 off just 15 balls - including two fours and two towering sixes - to drag KKR to a superb 56 for one after six overs.

Read more »

KKR keep playoff hopes alive with Allen fireworksFinn Allen of the Kolkata Knight Riders lit up Eden Gardens like a fireworks show, smashing 93 off just 35 balls - with 10 sixes and four boundaries - to power his side to a mammoth 247 for 2 and a 29-run win over the Gujarat Titans in their must-win IPL clash in Kolkata.

Read more »