Kitty Amor Promises a Deeply Rooted Audio Journey at ULTRA South Africa 2026

DJ and producer Kitty Amor is set to deliver a powerful and culturally rooted performance at ULTRA South Africa in 2026. She discusses her deep connection to South Africa, how she tailors her sets for local audiences, her latest single, and what fans can expect from her performance.

DJ and producer Kitty Amor promises a deeply rooted audio journey at this year’s ULTRA South Africa. ULTRA South Africa returns in 2026, and DJ and producer Kitty Amor is preparing for a musical experience unlike any other. She is set to deliver a performance that is both potent and deeply connected to the culture that shaped her sound. Kitty discusses her profound connection to South Africa, how she customizes her sets for local audiences, her latest single, and what fans can anticipate when she takes the ULTRA stage later this month.

Kitty expresses immense excitement about performing at ULTRA South Africa, highlighting her deep affection for the country, which she considers a second home due to her extensive travels and experiences there over the past eight years. She appreciates the infectious energy and musical passion of South African fans, viewing performing for them as a genuine honour. When asked about preparing for a show in South Africa versus London, Kitty emphasizes a focus on the roots and foundations of electronic music when playing for a South African crowd, paying tribute to the country's influence on the global Afro House genre. In contrast, she adopts an educational approach for London audiences. Her love for African influences in her music blossomed after her first visit to Johannesburg eight years ago, where she witnessed the deep integration of electronic music into the daily lives of South Africans, an experience that profoundly impacted her relationship with African Electronic Music. The ULTRA South Africa crowd is known for its energetic and diverse nature, and Kitty acknowledges this by emphasizing how this influences her artistic flow, allowing her to take the audience on a sonic journey.

Kitty stays inspired by travelling globally and sharing her music. She recognizes that different countries embrace various aspects of Afro House and African Electronic Music, which pushes her to stay informed about what resonates with each local audience. Her latest track was born out of a spontaneous studio session with Skyla Tylaa and Ruger. She draws inspiration from Ruger's melodies and songwriting confidence, aiming to incorporate an Afro House element while maintaining a commercially viable sound that comfortably blends Afrobeat and Amapiano. She anticipates delivering immense energy, intensity, and a deeply rooted audio journey for her audience, focusing on Afro House at its core while taking fans on a sonic exploration from tribal roots to modern melodic and techno influences. Her goal is for people to dance non-stop. Looking ahead, Kitty is focused on significantly increasing her solo output this year, striking a balance between touring and studio work. She has plans for more headline shows worldwide, including in South Africa, and will continue to curate her own parties at significant musical events like ADE





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Kitty Amor ULTRA South Africa Afro House Electronic Music DJ

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