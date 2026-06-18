Kirwan Challenges Rennie to Show Courage in Selection

John Kirwan has challenged All Blacks coach Dave Rennie to show the same willingness to take risks as Springbok counterpart Rassie Erasmus, emphasizing the importance of courage in making bold decisions.

John Kirwan has challenged All Blacks coach Dave Rennie to show the same willingness to take risks as Springbok counterpart Rassie Erasmus . Erasmus is one of the most influential and innovative figures in world rugby, constantly testing the bounds of what is possible as the game evolves.

Kirwan said Erasmus' boldness has been a key factor behind South Africa's success, even if some of his innovations have not been universally popular. People say Rassie is a great coach, and he is - he's the best, but what people probably don't understand is the courage it takes to change things in our game. He's done that. The Bomb Squad, as much as I bloody hate it - I actually hate it with a passion - it works.

The majority of the time, it works. Rennie is set to name his first All Blacks squad after Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific final between the Hurricanes and Chiefs, with plenty of intrigue surrounding his selection plans. Having that courage is really important, what we do want to see from Dave Rennie is that courage, and the public need to support that courage as well.

The Springboks kick off their season with a match against the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, with the South Africa A team taking on Zimbabwe beforehand





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John Kirwan Dave Rennie Rassie Erasmus All Blacks Springboks

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