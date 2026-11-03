Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Return with Mi Casa and El Niño Weather Outlook

Mi Casa opens the 2026/27 Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts on November 22. The 34-year series features 19 shows amid rising El Nino fire risks in Cape Town.

As Cape Town approaches the 2026 summer season, the city prepares for a return to its beloved outdoor cultural traditions despite shifting environmental conditions. A developing El Nino weather pattern has raised concerns regarding hotter temperatures, increased fire danger, and pressure on Western Cape water resources. Against this seasonal backdrop, one of the region's most cherished music events is set to resume its long-standing schedule.

Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts Season Launch

Mi Casa will officially open the 2026/27 Summer Sunset Concerts series on Sunday, 22 November. This event marks the beginning of a 19-contract programme that will run until 28 March 2027. The annual series remains a regular fixture on the city's summer calendar, now celebrating its 34th year. Organisers have curated a diverse line-up featuring South African performers, emerging talent, and international acts across genres including Afro-soul, pop, rock, electronic music, and orchestral performances.

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Detailed Performance Schedule and Artists

The concert calendar begins with Booshle G and Freshlyground performing on 29 November. Mandisi Dyantyis takes the stage on 6 December, followed by The Billy Joel Experience on 13 December. Lira is scheduled to perform on 27 December, leading into the New Year's Eve celebration featuring Matthew Mole and Congo Cowboys. This special event runs from 20:30 until just after midnight.

January brings performances by Simphiwe Dana and Selaelo Selota, Kurt Darren and Me & Mr Green, Lloyiso, and Just Jinjer alongside GoodLuck. February features Will Linley, Mango Groove, and The Parlotones. The season concludes in March with Goldfish and Jeremy Loops returning to the Kirstenbosch stage. Canadian duo Neon Dreams and Dutch band Chef'Special will close the season on 28 March.

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Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Collaborations

The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra will feature in three special performances during the season, adding a different dimension to the outdoor programme. Their final performance is scheduled for 7 March in collaboration with the Cape Town International Piano Competition. Conducted by Arjan Tien and featuring pianist Emanuil Ivanov, the concert will include Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3. These orchestral appearances highlight the series' commitment to diverse musical experiences.

Organiser Vision and Economic Impact

Organisers emphasise that the concerts provide a space for people to gather on the lawn, share a picnic, and experience music in Kirstenbosch's natural beauty. They state that this sense of connection keeps the tradition alive while supporting local talent. Putting South African artists on this stage connects local talent with audiences and supports the people whose skills make live music possible. This approach positively contributes to the country and city's creative economy.

Ticketing Rules and Venue Guidelines

Concertgoers are advised to purchase tickets through official channels only, as tickets bought elsewhere cannot be guaranteed. For Sunday performances, tickets allow entry into Kirstenbosch from 08:00, while the concert venue gates open at 16:00. Music is scheduled to run from 17:15 to 19:00. Attendees may bring their own picnic baskets and blankets. Food will be available from Moyo Restaurant's food trucks and menu, including pizzas, prego rolls, boerewors rolls, snacks, gelato and refreshments. Although attendees may bring alcoholic beverages, alcohol will not be sold at the venue. The concerts are strictly non-smoking events with no designated smoking areas.