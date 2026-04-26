King Charles’ US State Visit to Proceed Despite White House Shooting

Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles and Queen Camilla’s four-day state visit to the United States will continue as planned following a shooting near the White House during a dinner attended by President Trump. The visit aims to reinforce the US-British relationship.

The highly anticipated state visit of King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the United States will proceed as scheduled on Monday, despite a concerning security incident that occurred near the White House over the weekend.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the visit’s continuation following extensive consultations with US officials, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining the established program despite the unsettling events. The incident, a shooting that took place in proximity to a White House Correspondents’ Association dinner attended by President Donald Trump, prompted a swift and decisive response from the Secret Service, who immediately escorted the President to safety.

Initial investigations suggest the shooting was deliberately targeted at President Trump and members of his administration, according to acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche. The four-day visit is designed to strengthen the crucial, yet currently somewhat strained, relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom. It includes a series of significant engagements, notably a private meeting between King Charles and President Trump, and a formal address to the US Congress commemorating the 250th anniversary of American independence.

This address is particularly symbolic, intended to underscore the enduring historical ties and shared values between the two nations. The decision to proceed with the visit, particularly so soon after the security breach, highlights the importance both countries place on maintaining diplomatic relations and demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson emphasized the gratitude of the King and Queen to all those involved in ensuring the visit could continue as planned, expressing their eagerness to commence the program on Monday. Prior to the official confirmation, the spokesperson had indicated that King Charles was being kept abreast of all developments and expressed relief that President Trump, his wife Melania, and all other attendees at the dinner were unharmed.

Furthermore, the King and Queen personally extended their sympathies to the Trumps through private communication, a gesture reflecting the personal concern felt within the British Royal Family. The British government has also affirmed its unwavering support and commitment to security cooperation with the United States. Senior minister Darren Jones stated that the government would continue to work closely with US security services in the lead-up to and during the visit, building upon the extensive discussions already underway.

This collaborative approach underscores the shared understanding of the need for heightened vigilance and coordinated security measures. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential threats faced by world leaders and the critical role of security agencies in safeguarding their safety.

While the shooting has undoubtedly raised concerns, the decision to proceed with the state visit signals a determination not to be deterred by acts of violence and a commitment to fostering continued dialogue and cooperation between the US and the UK. The focus will now shift to ensuring the highest levels of security throughout the duration of the visit, allowing King Charles and Queen Camilla to fulfill their engagements and strengthen the bonds between the two nations.

The palace has assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to guarantee a safe and successful visit, and that the program will be executed with the utmost care and attention to detail. The incident has also prompted a review of security protocols for future events, both in the US and internationally, to mitigate the risk of similar occurrences





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