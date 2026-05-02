King Charles III Makes Historic Visit to Bermuda Following US Diplomatic Trip

King Charles III completed a day-long visit to Bermuda, marking the first time a British monarch has visited the island in its 400-year history, after a successful trip to the United States focused on strengthening ties with Washington and addressing sensitive issues.

King Charles III concluded a significant day in Bermuda on Friday, following a carefully orchestrated visit to the United States aimed at reinforcing the relationship between Washington and London.

This marked a historic occasion as it represented the first-ever visit by a reigning British monarch to Bermuda in its 400-year history. The King acknowledged this milestone during a reception held at Government House in Hamilton, Bermuda’s capital, reflecting on the complex history of the archipelago, including its role as a central point in Britain’s transatlantic slave trade – a legacy the monarchy is increasingly under pressure to acknowledge and address.

The visit to Bermuda served as a continuation of diplomatic efforts initiated during the US trip, where Charles sought to navigate potentially sensitive issues and reaffirm shared values. Throughout the day, King Charles engaged with the Bermudian community, demonstrating a warmth and accessibility that resonated with locals. He began his day by greeting schoolchildren outside St. Peter's Church in St. George's, Bermuda’s oldest English settlement, taking the time to speak with them personally.

The enthusiastic reception from the public was palpable, with hundreds gathering in King's Square, some even donning celebratory attire like a jeweled plastic crown. A 21-gun salute honored the royal visit, followed by a performance of the national anthem by the Royal Bermuda Regiment’s band. In a gesture that showcased a more relaxed side, the band transitioned into playing Bob Marley and the Wailers’ song 'Jamming,' setting a convivial atmosphere.

The royal party also experienced the vibrant culture of Bermuda through a performance by Gombeys, traditional dancers whose elaborate costumes and movements are deeply rooted in African, Caribbean, and Native American traditions, originating from a time when enslaved people used masked performances to maintain cultural expression under restrictive conditions. A visit to Trunk Island, a site dedicated to environmental education run by the Bermuda Zoological Society, highlighted the King’s long-standing commitment to conservation.

Society spokesperson Robyn Bardgett noted Charles appeared 'right at home' and that his passion for the environment was 'completely genuine.

' The preceding four-day visit to the United States was widely considered a diplomatic success. President Donald Trump extended a particularly warm welcome to the royal couple, hosting a formal white-tie banquet at the White House. In a gesture seemingly linked to the visit, Trump announced the removal of tariffs on Scottish whisky, stating it was 'in honor' of Charles and Camilla.

A key moment of the US trip was Charles’s address to the US Congress – the first by a British monarch since Queen Elizabeth II in 1991. The speech was well-received despite Charles addressing potentially contentious topics such as climate change, the importance of checks on presidential power, the strength of the NATO alliance, and the ongoing defense of Ukraine. He skillfully navigated these sensitive areas, acknowledging differences while emphasizing the enduring strength of the Anglo-American partnership.

Notably, he addressed the recent disagreements between Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer regarding Britain’s stance on the conflict in Iran, framing the relationship as one 'born out of dispute, but no less strong for it.

' This diplomatic approach underscored the King’s commitment to maintaining a strong transatlantic alliance despite political differences. The visit as a whole demonstrated a strategic effort to strengthen ties and address historical complexities, setting a positive tone for future relations





ewnreporter / 🏆 35. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

King Charles III Bermuda United States Diplomacy Royal Visit Transatlantic Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sukazi backs Parker to succeed as Galaxy coachEx-player aims to win cup again in his first game in charge

Read more »

New FNB loan helps get young professionals a first home soonerBank offers qualifying under-35s interest-only repayments for the first two years, with financing of up to 110%

Read more »

SASSA Reduces Office Visits with Biometric Enrollment SystemThe South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is reducing the need for grant recipients to visit offices by introducing a biometric enrollment system. Launched in September, the system allows beneficiaries to apply for grants and verify their status remotely. Executive Manager Brenton van Vrede stated that applicants can now apply online or complete verification from home using a computer and fingerprint reader. The system, integrated with the Home Affairs department, streamlines processes for both SASSA and recipients.

Read more »

Crystal Palace Dominate Shakhtar Donetsk in Conference League Semifinal First LegCrystal Palace take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Conference League semifinal tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, thanks to goals from Sarr, Kamada, and Strand Larsen. The Eagles are now favorites to reach the final.

Read more »

MK Party to contest its first municipal pollsThe uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is rolling up its sleeves as they eye the local government elections with confidence.

Read more »

Sundowns target daylight over pirates as Polokwane visitTitle-chasing Mamelodi Sundowns will look to strengthen their grip on the Betway Premiership's top spot when they host Polokwane City at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday.

Read more »