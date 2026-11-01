Kimi Antonelli Wins Mexico Grand Prix to Seal Youngest F1 World Championship Title

Kimi Antonelli secures the youngest Formula 1 World Championship title at the Mexico Grand Prix. He finishes third behind Verstappen and Hamilton as the season concludes in dramatic fashion.

Kimi Antonelli drove a flawless race to secure third place at the Mexico Grand Prix, a result that was sufficient to crown him the youngest world champion in Formula One history. The twenty-year-old Italian driver from Mercedes completed the 2024 season with nine race victories, officially breaking the record previously held by Sebastian Vettel, who won his first title in 2010 at the age of twenty-three. Antonelli claimed the crown at the age of twenty years and sixty-eight days, surpassing Vettel by more than three years in a historic achievement that stunned the global sporting community.

Historic Championship Seal in Mexico City

The twenty-year-old champion stood on the podium in tears, expressing deep gratitude for the support of his family and the Mercedes team. Antonelli described the moment as speechless and incredibly grateful, noting that the achievement will stay with him forever. He highlighted the privilege of sharing the final podium with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, calling it an incredible experience to finish the season alongside such legendary figures. He looked forward to future battles, emphasizing the strong performance of his team throughout the year.

Also read Hamilton claims oldest pole since 1982 at Mexico City GP as Antonelli title hopes remain

Dramatic Race Suspension and Restart

The race dynamics changed drastically when it was suspended after forty-six of the seventy-one laps due to a severe accident involving Cadillac driver Valtteri Bottas. The Finnish driver suffered a suspension failure on the front left side, causing his wheel to buckle and sending his car flying backward off the track into the barriers. Despite the violent nature of the crash, the thirty-seven-year-old Bottas emerged from the wreckage unharmed and waved to the crowd, though he was slow to exit the vehicle initially.

All cars returned to the pits to await the restart while safety crews cleared the track. At the time of the stoppage, Antonelli was running in third place, just outside the safety zone required to seal the title. He needed only to finish in the top nine to become world champion. His title rival, teammate George Russell, was out of contention after a poor start dropped him from second on the grid to fifth, where he struggled with power issues throughout the race.

Advertisement

Championship Implications and Grid Positions

George Russell faced a difficult path to the title, needing to win the race to keep his championship hopes alive. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton, who started on pole position, also required a victory to challenge Antonelli. Tensions were high at the start when Hamilton clashed with Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc. Leclerc left the track and took the lead, resulting in a five-second penalty for the Monegasque driver, although he retained track superiority over Hamilton at that moment.

The situation shifted dramatically on the restart when Hamilton powered past both Antonelli and Leclerc to take second place. In the process, Hamilton bumped wheels with Max Verstappen before settling into his position behind the Red Bull driver. The race remained intense as Hamilton continued to press Verstappen for the win, creating a thrilling conclusion to the season. Antonelli held his position carefully, knowing that any result within the top nine would secure the championship.

Final Lap Drama and Legacy

Another safety incident occurred with ten laps remaining when Racing Bull driver Arvid Lindblad crashed after tangling with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri. This yellow flag period added further tension to the final stages of the race. Antonelli sat tight in third place, allowing Hamilton to continue his chase of Verstappen until the chequered flag flew. The young Italian drove the perfect race to secure the needed points without taking unnecessary risks.

The image of Antonelli, a young Italian in tears, being led across the finish line by two of the all-time greatest drivers with eleven championships between them was a fitting conclusion. Max Verstappen took the chequered flag, but all eyes were on the new champion. Antonelli's victory marks a new era for the sport, as he writes his name into Formula One history at an unprecedentedly young age. The season concluded with a celebration of talent, resilience, and historic achievement in the heart of Mexico.