Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell dominate Friday practice for the Qatar Grand Prix, outpacing McLaren and Red Bull in both sessions at Lusail.

New world champion Kimi Antonelli secured a dominant "double top" finish in both Friday practice sessions for the Qatar Grand Prix, leading teammate George Russell and establishing Mercedes as the team to beat ahead of Sunday's race. The twenty-year-old Italian driver, recognized as the sport's youngest champion and Italy's first titleholder since 1953, recorded a best lap time of one minute and 23.077 seconds to outpace Russell by 0.127 seconds in a session marked by two red flags. The Mercedes duo proved four-tenths of a second faster than the McLarens driven by outgoing world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, while also clearing the Red Bull pairing of four-time champion Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar, as well as the Ferrari lineup of Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Mercedes Dominance at Lusail International Circuit

Kimi Antonelli and George Russell demonstrated clear superiority during the opening practice day at the Lusail International Circuit, extending their advantage over the nearest competitors with consistent pace throughout the sessions. Antonelli's fastest lap of one minute and 23.077 seconds highlighted the car's potential, while Russell provided strong support to ensure Mercedes maintained a significant buffer over the field. The gap of four-tenths of a second between the Mercedes cars and the McLarens, Red Bulls, and Ferraris underscored the performance differential, with Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad finishing ninth and tenth for Racing Bulls on a day characterized by unspectacular but steady action.

Also read Antonelli Leads Mercedes 1-2 in Qatar GP Practice

Session Disruptions and Technical Penalties

The practice sessions were interrupted by specific incidents that required marshals to intervene, including a spin by Charles Leclerc that deposited gravel across Turn Eight and necessitated a red flag for track cleanup. Pierre Gasly's Alpine also required rescue from a gravel trap, contributing to the session delays, while Red Bull faced a 30,000 euro fine for an unsafe release of Isack Hadjar during the first practice session, where a mechanic brushed against his rear left tire as he exited the pit box. Additionally, Lewis Hamilton's practice ended abruptly when his Ferrari lost power, triggering the deployment of a virtual safety car and limiting his track time on the critical Friday morning.

Russell's Respect for Verstappen and Hamilton

George Russell used the practice session to reflect on his professional relationships, specifically addressing his history with Max Verstappen and his time with former teammate Lewis Hamilton following their clash in Las Vegas. Russell praised the values, grace, and dignity displayed by Hamilton, acknowledging that while Hamilton is a ruthless competitor and an absolute animal behind the wheel, he possesses incredible professional standards. Russell also expressed massive respect for Verstappen's ruthless competitive nature, demonstrating a mature perspective as he seeks to erase memories of their previous on-track feud and establish a respectful dynamic heading into the Qatar race weekend.

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Ferrari Struggles and Stewards' Near-Incident

The Ferrari team endured a largely unhappy day, with Charles Leclerc's spin at Turn Eight causing significant track obstruction and the near-incident involving Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen toward the end of the second practice session. The second session was extended by thirteen minutes, during which the stewards noted Hamilton for erratic driving after he began a fast lap that brought him dangerously close to Verstappen, although no further action was taken against the seven-time champion. These operational issues for Ferrari contrasted sharply with the smooth execution of the Mercedes strategy, leaving the Scuderia to analyze their performance gaps before the qualifying sessions.

Looking Ahead to Sunday's Grand Prix

As the teams prepare for the main event, the performance data from Friday establishes a clear hierarchy with Mercedes leading the pack, followed closely by McLaren and Red Bull in the pursuit of pole position. The specific lap times and sector data gathered by Kimi Antonelli and George Russell will be crucial for setting up the car for the challenging conditions expected on Sunday, while the penalties and mechanical issues faced by rivals provide context for their grid positions. The Lusail International Circuit has proven to be a demanding environment for setup adjustments, with the gravel traps and pit lane procedures adding layers of complexity to the race weekend strategy.