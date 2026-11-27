Mercedes drivers Kimi Antonelli and George Russell lead Friday practice for the Qatar Grand Prix, showcasing strong performance ahead of Sunday's race.

New world champion Kimi Antonelli secured a dominant position at the Lusail International Circuit by topping both Friday practice sessions for the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix. The 20-year-old Italian driver, recognized as the sport's youngest champion and Italy's first since 1953, demonstrated superior pace during the opening day of preparation. His performance at the track has set a high benchmark for the remaining teams as the field gears up for Sunday's competitive event.

Antonelli clocked a best lap time of one minute and 23.077 seconds, effectively outpacing his Mercedes teammate George Russell by a margin of 0.127 seconds. This achievement occurred during a session that faced interruptions due to two red flags, which temporarily halted the flow of track time. The result places Antonelli in a commanding position relative to his peers, highlighting the team's strong form entering the weekend.

Also read Antonelli leads Mercedes one-two in Qatar GP first practice

Mercecedes Sets Pace Over McLaren and Red Bull

The Mercedes squad extended their lead over the competition by approximately four-tenths of a second compared to the McLarens driven by outgoing world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Furthermore, the Silver Arrows held a clear advantage over the Red Bull pairing of four-time champion Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar. The performance gap was similarly evident when compared to the Ferrari lineup featuring Charles Leclerc and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

At the midpoint of the pack, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad occupied the ninth and tenth positions respectively for Racing Bulls. This specific ordering contributed to a peculiar sequence where teams were represented by two drivers in the top ten, a pattern that underscored the tight grouping of the midfield. Despite the competitive intensity, the overall action at the circuit remained largely unspectacular with few major incidents disrupting the routine of the practice sessions.

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Incidents and Penalties Affect Friday Sessions

The practice sessions were marked by specific operational challenges and regulatory penalties that impacted the teams. Red Bull was fined 30,000 euros for an unsafe release of Isack Hadjar during a pit-stop in the first practice session. This infraction occurred when a mechanic brushed against Hadjar's rear left tire as he exited the pit lane, raising safety concerns for the team.

Additional disruptions were caused by on-track incidents involving other prominent drivers. Charles Leclerc spun at Turn Eight, depositing gravel across the track and resulting in a red flag while marshals worked to clean the surface. Pierre Gasly's Alpine car also required assistance after getting stuck in a gravel trap, leading to another suspension of activity. These events contributed to the fragmented nature of the Friday schedule.

Russell Reflects on Past Conflicts and Hamilton

George Russell engaged in reflective commentary regarding his professional interactions, particularly referencing his history with Max Verstappen. Russell worked to distance himself from the tensions surrounding their clash in Las Vegas, emphasizing a stance of mutual respect despite the competitive friction. His comments highlighted a mature approach to the ongoing rivalries that characterize the championship battle.

Russell described Verstappen as a ruthless competitor, stating that he massively respects that attribute. He also drew comparisons to his former Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, noting that Hamilton shares similar competitive intensity. Russell characterized Hamilton as an absolute animal behind the wheel but emphasized that he possesses incredible values, grace, and dignity, contrasting these traits with the pure ruthlessness observed in others.

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Ferrari Struggles and Hamilton Technical Issues

The Ferrari team experienced a largely unhappy day at the circuit, hindered by both driving errors and technical failures. Beyond Leclerc's spin, Hamilton and Verstappen had a near-incident towards the end of the extended second practice session. This interaction resulted in the Ferrari driver being noted for erratic driving as he began a fast lap, although the stewards took no further action.

The session for Hamilton concluded prematurely when his Ferrari lost power, leading to the deployment of a virtual safety car. The second practice period was already extended by 13 minutes due to the earlier incidents, further complicating the team's ability to complete their planned testing protocols. These challenges leave Ferrari with questions to answer before the main event begins.

Technical Challenges Shape Weekend Outlook

The combination of fines, red flags, and mechanical failures has created a complex landscape for the teams ahead of Sunday's race. Mercedes appears to have solved the majority of their setup issues, as evidenced by Antonelli's consistent top times. In contrast, Ferrari's struggle with gravel incidents and power loss suggests they face significant hurdles to regain competitive ground.

With the practice sessions concluded, the focus now shifts to qualifying preparations. The clear pace difference between Mercedes and the rest of the field indicates a strong starting position for the Italian champion and his teammate. However, the unpredictable nature of track incidents serves as a reminder that conditions can change rapidly, keeping the outlook for the Qatar Grand Prix open until the final qualifying runs are completed.