Kimi Antonelli Claims Third Consecutive Pole in Miami as Race Start Time Adjusted Due to Storms

Mercedes' teenage prodigy Kimi Antonelli secured his third straight pole position at the Miami Grand Prix, continuing his historic run as the youngest championship leader in F1. The race start was moved up by three hours to avoid severe thunderstorms, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top three. The session was marked by intense competition and late drama, with Antonelli holding off Verstappen to claim pole.

Mercedes' teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli secured a dominant pole position for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday, continuing his remarkable streak as the youngest championship leader in Formula 1 history.

The 19-year-old Italian delivered a blistering lap of one minute 27.798 seconds, narrowly edging out four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull in a thrilling qualifying session. Charles Leclerc rounded out the top three in his Ferrari, while reigning world champion Lando Norris, fresh off his sprint race victory, will start fourth in his McLaren. Antonelli’s third consecutive pole position places him in elite company alongside legends Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

His Mercedes teammate George Russell qualified fifth, followed by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in the second Ferrari and Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren. Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, Isack Hadjar in the second Red Bull, and Pierre Gasly in the second Alpine completed the top ten. Antonelli expressed his relief after a tense final lap, admitting he had pushed too hard but was ultimately satisfied with his performance.

The Miami Grand Prix start time was moved up by three hours to 1:00 PM local time (1700 GMT) due to forecasts of severe thunderstorms later in the afternoon. The FIA, along with race organizers, made the decision to prioritize safety and minimize disruptions, ensuring the best possible conditions for drivers, teams, and spectators. This adjustment comes after a five-week break in the F1 calendar due to geopolitical conflicts, during which several teams introduced significant upgrades to their cars.

Verstappen, who has been vocal about his struggles with the heavily revised Red Bull, praised his team’s efforts to improve his comfort in the car. Leclerc acknowledged Ferrari’s progress with a new package but admitted they still need to find more speed to compete with the front-runners. The qualifying session began under intense heat and unpredictable wind conditions, with Valtteri Bottas leading the early laps in his Cadillac.

As the session progressed, Norris and Verstappen set the initial pace, but Antonelli and the Ferraris soon joined the fight. Verstappen complained about tire grip issues as the Ferraris briefly overtook him, but Hamilton briefly led with a time of 1:28.477 before Antonelli took over with a 1:28.352. Russell matched Hamilton’s time, setting up a tight battle in Q2. Ferrari showed significant improvement from the sprint race, where Norris dominated in a McLaren 1-2 with Piastri.

Mercedes also appeared stronger, with Antonelli improving to 1:28.289 before Verstappen took the lead in Q2 with a 1:28.116. Leclerc, Piastri, and Hamilton followed closely, while Norris moved up to seventh. In Q3, Piastri and Norris initially set the pace before Verstappen and Leclerc overtook them. Antonelli then delivered a stunning lap of 1:27.798 to secure provisional pole, three-tenths ahead of Leclerc.

The top five were separated by mere hundredths of a second, with Hamilton sixth, 0.578 seconds behind Antonelli. The final runs added to the drama, but Antonelli held on to claim his third consecutive pole, setting the stage for an exciting race under potentially challenging weather conditions





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Kimi Antonelli Max Verstappen Lando Norris

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Formula 1 Returns with Miami Grand Prix After HiatusFormula 1 resumes this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix after a month-long break and earlier race cancellations due to the conflict in the Middle East. Mercedes leads the standings with Kimi Antonelli, but teams are anticipating upgrades from competitors, particularly in Miami and Montreal.

Read more »

Norris wins Miami sprint in McLaren one-two, Antonelli demotedFormula One world champion Lando Norris won the Miami Grand Prix sprint race in a McLaren one-two with Oscar Piastri on Saturday as Mercedes suffered their first defeat of the season.

Read more »

Teen F1 leader Antonelli takes Miami Grand Prix poleMercedes' championship-leading teenager Kimi Antonelli stormed to pole position on Saturday for the Miami Grand Prix, resisting a late charge by four-time champion Max Verstappen in a tense qualifying session.

Read more »

Young holds six-shot lead after three rounds in MiamiCameron Young shot 2-under-par 70 on Saturday to remain in control through three rounds of Cadillac Championship at Miami.

Read more »

Wolff heralds Antonelli as teen joins Senna, Schumacher in record booksMercedes team chief Toto Wolff heralded Kimi Antonelli’s emergence on Saturday after the Italian teen stunned rivals with a dazzling lap to capture pole position for Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix.

Read more »

Teen F1 leader Antonelli takes Miami Grand Prix poleMercedes' championship-leading teenager Kimi Antonelli stormed to pole position on Saturday for the Miami Grand Prix, resisting a late charge by four-time champion Max Verstappen in a tense qualifying session.

Read more »