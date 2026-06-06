Kimi Antonelli Claims Monaco Pole Position in Thrilling Qualifying, Extends Mercedes' Dominance

Teenage prodigy Kimi Antonelli secured pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix, defeating Max Verstappen by a razor-thin margin and continuing Mercedes' strong 2026 season with a record-equaling sixth consecutive pole.

Kimi Antonelli , a 19-year-old Italian sensation and Mercedes driver, delivered a stunning qualifying performance at the Monaco Grand Prix on June 6, 2026, securing pole position with a lap time of one minute and 12.051 seconds.

This achievement marks his first pole at Monaco and makes him the first Italian driver to claim pole at the iconic street circuit since Jarno Trulli in 2004. Antonelli's remarkable lap came in the final moments of a tense Q3 session, where he outpaced four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull by a mere 0.043 seconds.

The session, held under warm sunshine, was filled with drama, including a red flag caused by Gabriel Bortoleto's accident, which disrupted the rhythm and forced drivers to manage their tyre warm-up in heavy traffic. Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time champion, secured third place, while Charles Leclerc of Ferrari took fourth. The result extends Mercedes' streak of consecutive poles to six in the current season and highlights the rising dominance of Antonelli, who has already won four races this year.

This pole position is also his first since his last victory and continues his extraordinary run of form as he chases a fifth consecutive win, a feat last accomplished by Alberto Ascari for Ferrari in 1952. The qualifying session progressed through multiple stages, with early contenders like Leclerc and Verstappen trading fastest laps before Antonelli's final, decisive effort.

Other notable moments included George Russell's struggles to find a clean lap, Sainz's narrow escape from elimination in Q1, and the elimination of both Cadillac entries, Haas drivers, Aston Martins, Fernando Alonso, and the Williams and Audi squads. The atmosphere reached a fever pitch in the final minutes as Leclerc briefly took provisional pole before Verstappen responded, only for Antonelli to ultimately silence the celebrating Monegasque crowd with a lap that sparked jubilant Italian celebrations around the Monte Carlo harbour.

With Verstappen second and Hadjar third for Red Bull, the grid for Sunday's race promises a thrilling showdown between the championship leader and his determined rivals





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Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix Mercedes Pole Position Max Verstappen Formula 1 Qualifying Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton

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