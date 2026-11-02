Antonelli becomes youngest F1 champion at 20 with third place in Mexico City

Kimi Antonelli clinched the 2026 Formula One title at the Mexico City Grand Prix, becoming the youngest world champion in history at 20 years and 68 days as Max Verstappen won the race ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Kimi Antonelli became the youngest ever Formula One world champion on Sunday, finishing third for Mercedes at the Mexico City Grand Prix as Max Verstappen took race victory ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

At 20 years and 68 days old, the Italian broke the record set by Sebastian Vettel, who was 23 years and 134 days old when he won his first title with Red Bull in 2010. Antonelli entered the 71-lap race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez needing only to finish ninth to claim a maiden F1 crown, regardless of where rivals Hamilton and Mercedes teammate George Russell finished. He started fourth and eventually finished third, securing an unassailable 119-point championship lead.

Also read Kimi Antonelli Wins Mexico Grand Prix to Seal Youngest F1 World Championship Title

Verstappen has moved into second in the standings, while Russell has slipped to fourth, 130 points behind his teammate. We did it. And, you know, without them, I would not be here. Without Mercedes, without my family, said the new champion.

So I am very grateful for this moment, and it is one that will live forever. And I just, I am speechless. I am trying to process what has just happened. The race featured a mid-race red flag after a heavy accident for Valtteri Bottas and a late Safety Car following a crash for Arvid Lindblad.

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Verstappen claimed his third win of the season, holding off Ferrari's Hamilton by 0.799 seconds. The Red Bull driver withstood late pressure from Hamilton to claim an unlikely win from fifth on the grid after being helped by an intense Ferrari intra-team battle. Leclerc finished fourth after withstanding immense late pressure from Lando Norris' McLaren, ahead of George Russell and Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls from the pit lane.

Antonelli Finishes Third

Gabriel Bortoleto, Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, who was tipped into a spin by Russell on the opening lap, and Ryo Hirakawa for Haas on his F1 debut after a mid-weekend call-up completed the top 10. Alex Albon headed Williams teammate Carlos Sainz just outside the points, from Oscar Piastri who was handed a 10-second penalty for a collision with Lindblad and dropped to P13.

Nico Hulkenberg was P14 after a 10-second penalty for a collision with Ollie Bearman, while Alpine's Franco Colapinto was also handed a 10s penalty for failing to slow under yellow flags. Home hero Sergio Perez was P16 for Cadillac. Alpine lost a double points finish with Pierre Gasly handed a 30s penalty in lieu of a drive-through for failing to slow under double yellows.

Paddock Tributes And Celebrations

Antonelli sparked affectionate tributes from all quarters of the Formula One paddock after his title triumph, with Hamilton hoisting him aloft as celebrations began. It is a very special day, said Antonelli's race engineer Peter Bonnington, who has worked with seven-time champion Michael Schumacher and Hamilton and regards the new champion, Italy's first since 1953, as another generational talent. A young man has broken the record for the youngest world champion. It is the first of many I reckon.

I am just super happy for him, stoked. I feel privileged to work with him and to put up with his pranks and tricks including the water pistols and the rest. It is him all over. This is just the first chapter and tonight we are flying home and we are going to have a plane party.

Antonelli said he felt it was truly incredible to share the podium with multiple champions Verstappen and Hamilton. I am looking forward to more battles with them in the future, he said. This is just the beginning. This win is just going to mark a beginning, a new point to build on and keep improving and keep trying to win a championship.

His father Marco Antonelli, who runs his own racing team, said: This is the best thank you that Kimi can give to Mercedes for believing in him. It is unbelievable. I will realise in the next day what Kimi has done. Hamilton, who tipped Antonelli to be his Mercedes successor when he left for Ferrari in 2025, said: Huge congratulations to Kimi and Mercedes.

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It is so great to see them all up here celebrating. Youngest world champion ever is pretty phenomenal and I am so very grateful to be in this race and to witness it. He has had a great season and he has handled everything so well with so much grace and humility. Verstappen added: It is incredible what a season he has had.

To do this at such an age I think is just really impressive and it is amazing to see the whole team celebrating with him. His family is here as well so I am sure this is a very emotional day for him and I am very proud of him. Outgoing world champion Lando Norris of McLaren said: Just a massive congrats to him. I mean he deserves it.

He has been insane this year. That is an understatement. Congrats to him, especially at his age. Twenty is incredibly impressive.

Mercedes Team Reaction

He deserves it an incredible amount. I hope even though he is young, he goes out and celebrates it. He has had an outstanding season so just very happy for him. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff brought Antonelli to Mercedes aged 11 after Ferrari had turned him down.

When Lewis told me he was going to Ferrari, it was my immediate reaction to put him in the car. We had sponsors leaving us for that decision. Who is this kid? Wolff recalled.

It was a difficult year, but the others have got the full reward. A difficult year and now this. I am so proud of the team for their trust and that we delivered. And he is just a kid still.

In the team, there are all these stiff and unemotional English people and then in comes this Italian boy who hugs everybody and he changes the environment and now all the Brits are hugging each other. And he is still a kid, just 20 years old. It is so great to see. He does the meetings and then he goes to the water park with his friends.