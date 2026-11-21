Dikeledi Pauline Mogorosi sentenced to correctional supervision for fraud involving R557 400 from Sol Plaatje University in Kimberley, with money laundering charges.

Dikeledi Pauline Mogorosi, a 37-year-old resident of the Northern Cape, has been sentenced to three years of correctional supervision following her conviction for fraud and money laundering. The Kimberley Magistrate's Court delivered this verdict on November 19, closing a legal chapter that began with a significant financial discrepancy involving Sol Plaatje University and a third-party service provider.

Fraud Scheme Involving Sol Plaatje University

The criminal case centers on a maintenance contract awarded by Sol Plaatje University to Civil Sense Consulting in April 2024. The agreement was valued at R557 400, a sum that the university authorized for payment after confirming that the contracted work had been fully completed by the service provider.

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Upon initiating the transfer, Sol Plaatje University transferred the full amount into a bank account provided in a subsequent email. However, Civil Sense Consulting later disputed receipt of the funds, reporting that the money had not reached their official corporate accounts. This discrepancy triggered an internal audit at the university, which revealed that the transaction had been diverted to a fraudulent bank account.

Hawks Investigation and Dikeledi Pauline Mogorosi

The investigation into the diverted funds was escalated to the Hawks, the South African Police Service's official unit for investigating specialized and serious crimes. Their inquiry uncovered that an email, allegedly sent from the service provider, had requested a change in banking details, facilitating the redirection of the R557 400 into a different account.

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Forensic analysis conducted by the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team established a direct link between the illicit funds and Dikeledi Pauline Mogorosi. Investigators traced approximately R60 000 of the stolen amount to a bank account registered under her identity, proving her involvement in the laundering of the stolen university funds.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings in Kimberley

Dikeledi Pauline Mogorosi was arrested in September 2025 on allegations of theft and money laundering. Her legal journey included multiple court appearances before the Kimberley Magistrate's Court, where she maintained her bail status throughout the proceedings.

During the entire trial process, Mogorosi was released on bail set at R2 000. The court process lasted from her arrest until the final sentencing in November 2025, culminating in her conviction for participating in the fraud that impacted Sol Plaatje University and Civil Sense Consulting.

Correctional Supervision and Community Service Terms

The judge at the Kimberley Magistrate's Court sentenced Mogorosi to three years of correctional supervision as her primary penalty for the fraud and money laundering offenses. This sentence replaces a traditional jail term, reflecting the court's assessment of her culpability and the specific circumstances of the case.

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In addition to the correctional supervision order, the court mandated that she perform 16 hours of community service every month. This directive ensures that she contributes to her community as part of her rehabilitation and accountability for the financial crime committed against the educational institution.