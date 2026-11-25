Former SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter testifies at the Madlanga Commission that seizing contraband fails to dismantle organized crime. He urges targeting financial enablers and illegal economies to protect South Africa's economic sovereignty.

Former South Africa n Revenue Service ( SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter testified before the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, 25 November, outlining a strategic shift in how the state combats organized crime. Kieswetter argued that dismantling criminal enterprises requires targeting financial networks and professional enablers rather than focusing solely on seizing physical contraband. He submitted a 16-page written document and a presentation detailing how illicit economies thrive by exploiting legitimate business structures and compromised state institutions.

Kieswetter Warns of Illicit Economic Threats

Edward Kieswetter served as the head of SARS from May 2019 until April 2026 and drew upon his leadership roles in the World Customs Organization and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. He characterized organized crime as a direct threat to economic sovereignty and the social contract rather than merely a law-enforcement challenge. He noted that an entrenched system of corruption and illicit trade is distorting markets and destroying livelihoods across the country.

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The Madlanga Commission was established to investigate claims made on 6 July 2025 by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. These allegations suggested that criminal syndicates had infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system. Kieswetter cautioned that while the evidence presented is part of the public record, it should not be treated as established final findings until fully processed by the commission.

Complexity of Tobacco and Fuel Syndicates

Kieswetter used tobacco smuggling as a primary example to explain the complexity of modern criminal networks. He described how criminal groups exploit every stage of a product's journey, from farming and manufacturing to transportation, distribution, and retail. Behind the physical movement of goods lies a parallel chain involving payments, financing, hidden ownership, and the laundering of criminal proceeds. This interconnected system operates alongside legitimate commerce, making it difficult to distinguish legal from illegal activities.

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The commission heard that South Africa's land crossings, seaports, and airports serve as critical gateways for trade but are also vulnerable to smuggling and customs fraud. Kieswetter identified priority illicit economies that require immediate attention, including tobacco, fuel, alcohol, illegal mining, precious metals, drugs, and precursor chemicals. He also highlighted trade-based money laundering, tax fraud, counterfeit goods, and the influence of the construction mafia as major areas of concern.

Disconnect Between SARS and Prosecutors

Edward Kieswetter emphasized that disrupting a consignment is not the same as dismantling a criminal network. He stated that seizures, arrests, and even successful prosecutions may leave the wider enterprise intact if the financial and protective structures remain. True disruption requires making operations riskier and less profitable by closing routes, freezing assets, and removing the people who hold the networks together. This approach demands precision in targeting the relationships and money flows that sustain criminal activities.

The former commissioner exposed a significant institutional failure regarding illicit tobacco syndicates. SARS conducted more than 80 investigations into these syndicates, exposing a gap between tax enforcement and criminal prosecution. Although SARS seized assets and reversed refunds to disrupt the networks, the agency lost visibility on the cases over three years after referring them to the National Prosecuting Authority. In the 2025/26 financial year alone, SARS ran 42 projects and 534 investigations with estimated losses exceeding R42-billion.

Kieswetter revealed that SARS handed 80 illicit tobacco cases to the National Prosecuting Authority with no known progress. The National Prosecuting Authority is not legally obliged to report back to SARS on these matters. Attempts to obtain updates were met with unconvincing explanations, leaving SARS unable to track the outcome of its prosecution-ready files. This dependency on the South African Police Service and the Hawks creates a void in accountability.

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Matthew Chaskalson Highlights Accountability Gap

Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson testified that performance targets across state institutions are disconnected and fail to align with actual crime reduction. The South African Police Service and the Hawks measure trial-ready dockets, while the National Prosecuting Authority reports conviction rates. Chaskalson pointed out that these metrics are not linked, making it impossible to trace how many convictions result from cases handed over by enforcement agencies.

Kieswetter described this situation as a black hole between institutions. The National Prosecuting Authority could report a 90% conviction rate in organized crime matters without establishing how many of those convictions came from the work of SARS, the police, or the Hawks. This lack of transparency prevents the state from accurately assessing the effectiveness of its anti-crime strategies and allows criminal networks to rebuild after temporary disruptions.