Kieswetter Reflects on Sars’s Restoration in Farewell Address

Outgoing Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter delivers a farewell speech detailing the revenue service’s recovery from state capture, highlighting the importance of public trust and the impact of tax administration on South Africa’s future. Sars collected R1.74-trillion in net revenue as of March, a 3.2% increase year-on-year.

As Edward Kieswetter concludes his seven-year tenure as Commissioner of the South Africa n Revenue Service ( Sars ), he delivers a poignant farewell address reflecting on the institution’s remarkable journey of restoration and its vital role in the nation’s future.

He emphasizes that public institutions are not abstract entities but living systems that directly impact citizens’ faith in their government, the affordability of the future, and the value derived from their tax contributions. Kieswetter’s observations stem from a long career dedicated to understanding institutional strength, failure, and the demands placed on those within them, particularly when facing erosion and decay.

He stresses that institutional collapse rarely occurs dramatically; rather, it’s a gradual process of weakening standards, procedural focus overriding purpose, diminishing courage, and ultimately, a loss of trust. Kieswetter recounts accepting the challenge in 2019 not out of personal ambition, but from a firm belief in Sars’s belonging to the people and South Africa’s deserving a revenue authority aligned with its democratic values.

He acknowledges the significant personal risks involved but was sustained by the unwavering dedication of Sars employees who, despite facing trauma and marginalization due to corruption, remained committed to the institution. This commitment fueled his conviction that restoration, however arduous, was achievable. He frames the task not merely as administrative but as a moral and institutional imperative, central to the social contract between citizens and the state – the promise that tax contributions will contribute to a worthy nation.

Upon his arrival, Sars was deeply distressed, having suffered not only revenue losses from state capture but also an attack on its core integrity and a severe erosion of public trust. Rebuilding Sars required a clear purpose, decisive action, and an unwavering commitment to integrity, demanding courage from individuals willing to uphold standards even at personal cost. He highlights the importance of providing employees with a compelling purpose, a shared vision, and a strategic intent to inspire sacrifice and dedication.

Kieswetter challenges the common perception of tax administration as a purely technical and transactional function, emphasizing its profound generational impact. He points out that approximately 90% of South Africa’s government expenditure is funded by tax revenue, making tax administration a critical act that reduces the burden on current and future generations. A well-functioning Sars, he argues, operates largely invisibly, preventing crises, avoiding unnecessary tax increases, and protecting households from difficult governmental decisions.

Reflecting on his nearly fifteen years with Sars, he has witnessed the complete cycle of an institution – its compromise, restoration, diminishment, and ultimate regaining of trust. He underscores that increased voluntary compliance is a direct result of public trust in the institution. Rather than detailing Sars’s achievements, Kieswetter focuses on their significance for fiscal integrity, economic stability, and the social compact.

He highlights the achievement of a primary surplus – a milestone not seen since the global financial crisis – as a direct result of Sars’s revenue-building efforts, driven by compliance, service excellence, and the dedication of its 14,000+ public servants. The numbers, he concludes, speak for themselves, demonstrating a clear trajectory of positive change and renewed faith in the institution





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Sars Edward Kieswetter Tax Revenue State Capture South Africa Public Institutions

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