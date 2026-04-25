Kia Tasman Bakkie Arrives in South Africa: A Bold New Challenger

Kia launches its first bakkie, the Tasman, in South Africa, priced from R679,995. This premium leisure double cab aims to disrupt the market dominated by Toyota, Ford, and Isuzu with its unique styling and capable performance.

Kia has officially entered the South Africa n bakkie market with the launch of its first-ever pickup truck , the Tasman . This arrival marks a significant moment for the brand, challenging the dominance of established players like Toyota, Ford, and Isuzu.

The Tasman is exclusively available as a double-cab model, positioned as a premium leisure vehicle, and boasts a price range starting at R679,995 for the base LX trim, escalating to R999,995 for the top-of-the-line X Pro 4x4 variant. The vehicle’s introduction was discussed in a recent podcast, with Road Test Editor Mark Jones sharing his impressions following the media launch event held in the Western Cape. The Kia Tasman immediately distinguishes itself through its bold and unconventional design.

It deliberately deviates from the traditional bakkie aesthetic, presenting a look that is likely to evoke strong opinions – a clear case of love it or hate it. A particularly noteworthy design element is the treatment of the wheel arches, which are standardly finished in black. Customers desiring a body-color finish will incur an additional cost of R5,000. Stepping inside the Tasman reveals a modern and technologically advanced cabin.

A fully integrated digital display dominates the interior, comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen, and a dedicated interface for climate control. This setup contributes to a premium feel and enhances the overall driving experience. The interior design prioritizes both functionality and aesthetic appeal, aiming to provide a comfortable and connected environment for both driver and passengers.

Under the hood, the Kia Tasman is powered by a well-proven 2.2-liter turbodiesel engine, a familiar powerplant within the Kia lineup. This engine delivers 154kW of power and 440Nm of torque, providing ample performance for both on-road driving and off-road adventures. The Tasman is built on a robust ladder-frame chassis, ensuring durability and capability. The suspension system features double wishbone front suspension for enhanced ride comfort and handling, paired with a rigid rear axle and leaf springs for load-carrying capacity.

To cater to diverse driving conditions, the Tasman offers selectable driving modes – Eco, Sport, Normal, and Tow – alongside dedicated terrain settings optimized for low-grip situations. The X-TREK mode is specifically designed for controlled, low-speed navigation over challenging terrain.

The vehicle’s off-road credentials are further bolstered by a generous ground clearance of up to 252mm, a wading depth of 800mm, an approach angle of 32.2 degrees, a departure angle of 26.2 degrees, and a breakover angle of up to 25.8 degrees. These figures demonstrate the Tasman’s ability to tackle demanding off-road obstacles with confidence.

The launch of the Tasman represents Kia’s ambition to establish a strong foothold in the competitive South African bakkie segment, offering a compelling alternative to the established leaders with its unique styling, advanced technology, and capable performance





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