Kia Sonet and Haval Jolion Receive Poor Safety Ratings in South African Crash Tests

Global NCAP's latest #SaferCarsForAfrica tests awarded the Kia Sonet one star and the Haval Jolion two stars for adult occupant protection, exposing major safety gaps in the local entry-level vehicle market and prompting calls for improved standards.

Two popular budget vehicles in South Africa , the Kia Sonet and the Haval Jolion , received low safety ratings in the latest #SaferCarsForAfrica crash test s conducted by Global NCAP.

The Kia Sonet was awarded one star for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupant protection. The Haval Jolion achieved two stars for adult protection and three stars for child protection. The tests highlighted significant safety deficiencies in entry-level vehicles sold in the South African market. Global NCAP's findings reveal a worrying trend of inadequate crash safety for entry-level models.

The organization's head, Richard Woods, criticized manufacturers for offering lower safety specifications in Africa compared to developed markets, calling it unacceptable. The Kia Sonet, fitted with two airbags and electronic stability control, exhibited an unstable footwell and bodyshell in frontal crash tests, and delivered poor chest protection in side impact tests. The absence of standard side curtain airbags meant neither vehicle underwent a side pole impact test.

The GWM Jolion, equipped with four airbags and ESC, provided good head, neck, and chest protection in frontal collisions, though knee protection was rated as marginal. These models are significant players in the local market, with the Jolion averaging about 1,200 sales per month and the Sonet about 800. The Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) has called for meaningful responses from manufacturers, either through safety upgrades or withdrawal of poorly performing variants.

In response, Kia South Africa stated that the Sonet LS model meets all South African legislative safety requirements. The company noted that higher trim levels (EX+ and SX) come with six airbags as standard, and that a new LS+ variant with six airbags will be launched later this year. Kia's CEO Paul Turnbull acknowledged the role of the #SaferCarsForAfrica campaign and welcomed independent assessment for industry accountability and improvement





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Global NCAP #Safercarsforafrica Kia Sonet Haval Jolion South Africa Crash Test Safety Ratings Entry-Level Vehicles Airbags Electronic Stability Control Automobile Association Of South Africa

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