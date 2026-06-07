Khune Calls for National Unity as Bafana Bafana Face World Cup Opener Against Mexico

Former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune urges South African football fans to support the national team without club bias ahead of the World Cup opening match against Mexico, reflecting on past tournament experiences and the need for solidarity.

As South Africa 's Bafana Bafana prepare to face co-hosts Mexico in the opening match of the World Cup , former goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has issued a powerful call for national unity, urging fans to set aside club allegiances and support the team wholeheartedly.

Entering the tournament without a win in their last five matches, including a recent draw with Jamaica, the national team faces a daunting challenge. Khune, a veteran of over 90 international caps, stressed that fan support should not be divided along the lines of the country's major clubs-Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking at the Carling Black Label World Cup launch in Sandton, he expressed his disappointment with the behavior witnessed during a friendly against Nicaragua, where players were singled out and booed based on club affiliations. He cited the distressing example of Lyle Foster being booed after missing a penalty, a moment he described as heartbreaking for the young player representing the nation.

Khune emphasized that such divisions only weaken the team's morale and called for an end to the "politics of supporting" players, urging everyone to unite behind Bafana Bafana for the World Cup. Reflecting on South Africa's previous World Cup participation in 2010, Khune shared vivid memories of the emotional highs and lows. He recalled the euphoria of Siphiwe Tshabalala's iconic opening goal against Mexico at FNB Stadium, a moment that moved him to tears and filled him with confidence.

However, that optimism was short-lived; Khune was sent off in the next match against Uruguay, leading to a 0-3 defeat. The final group match, a 2-1 victory over France in Bloemfontein, saw Moeneeb Josephs in goal. Khune also detailed the intense goalkeeper competition during the 2010 squad selection, with ten keepers initially vying for a spot. The field narrowed after injuries, such as Rowen Fernandez's broken finger, eventually leaving Khune, Josephs, and Shoaib Walters as the final trio in camp.

His anecdotes underscore the personal stakes and pressures faced by players on the global stage. Khune's plea comes at a critical time as the World Cup expands to 48 teams, offering more nations a chance to compete. His message transcends this single tournament, advocating for a lasting shift in how South African football supporters engage with the national team. By rooting for every player equally, fans can create an environment of solidarity that empowers the squad.

The legacy of past tournaments, both triumphant and painful, should inspire unity rather than division. As Bafana Bafana step onto the field against Mexico, Khune's words serve as a reminder that true national pride means supporting your country without reservation, leaving club rivalries at the door. The hope is that this unity will galvanize the team and perhaps lead to a memorable performance on the world stage





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