Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star right-back Khuliso Mudau tipped for Player of the Season accolade

Motale, a retired Pirates skipper, has unexpectedly vouched for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star right-back Khuliso Mudau to win the coveted Player of the Season accolade. Mudau played 36 games and managed one goal and three assists in all competitions last term. Orlando Pirates’ Mofokeng and his teammate Oswin Appollis, who are also at the World Cup with Bafana, are some of the players tipped by many to win the Player of the Season award after helping the Sea Robbers win three trophies, including the league title, their first in 14 years.

Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns has unexpectedly vouched for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana star right-back Khuliso Mudau to win the coveted Player of the Season accolade.

Motale, a retired Pirates skipper, is of the view that defenders are usually overlooked for these big accolades in football, hence he wants to see Mudau win the 2025/26 season’s Player of the Season gong. Mudau played 36 games and managed one goal and three assists in all competitions last term.

Orlando Pirates’ Mofokeng and his teammate Oswin Appollis, who are also at the World Cup with Bafana, are some of the players tipped by many to win the Player of the Season award after helping the Sea Robbers win three trophies, including the league title, their first in 14 years





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Khuliso Mudau Mamelodi Sundowns Bafana Bafana Player Of The Season Motale Orlando Pirates Mofokeng Oswin Appollis World Cup United States Mexico Canada PSL Footballer Of The Season Award World Cup In The US Mexico And Canada With Bafana

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