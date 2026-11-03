Khoza says Soweto derby could move to Moses Mabhida after FNB Stadium chaos

PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has suggested the Soweto derby could move to Moses Mabhida Stadium after overcrowding and security failures at FNB Stadium left 6,000 ticket-holders locked out on Saturday.

Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza has hinted that the Soweto derby could move to Moses Mabhida Stadium in the future after intense scrutiny and investigations into Saturday's chaos at FNB Stadium.

Crowd control remains a major problem at the derby. Despite Stadium Management SA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar outlining plans for the previous derby to curb overcrowding, issues persisted on Saturday. The venue was overcrowded, with alleged incidents of security staff taking bribes from supporters without tickets to enter the stadium. Some supporters who arrived just minutes before kickoff were locked out because the stadium was full.

Also read Irvin Khoza threatens action after Soweto derby chaos

This forced a group to push through the gates, creating security risks and safety concerns. Khoza said stakeholders involved in hosting matches at the venue were failing to fulfil their responsibilities. He told eNCA that certain role players were not playing their part and that he had asked for a briefing on Thursday.

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Khoza Warns Venue Stakeholders

Khoza said he could not name and shame them on television yet, but warned that if they did not make up the act, they would be named because they are letting us down. Khoza compared the derby to past events in Durban that passed without incident.

He said the Nedbank Cup final between Pirates and Chiefs in Durban had nothing of the sort happen, and the match between Pirates and Sundowns also had nothing of the sort happen, asking why it happened here. Khoza said Moses Mabhida Stadium had been a good host and had not experienced problems with big matches.

He suggested that in the future, instead of going to FNB Stadium, the league could go to Durban because they are good hosts who do things professionally and make all events seamless. It was reported that because the stadium was too full, 6,000 spectators were locked out of FNB Stadium on Saturday despite having tickets, including some with suite tickets.

Durban Stadium Ready for Derby

A video circulated on social media showed angry fans vandalising barriers and damaging steel gates after being refused entry to the venue. Grobbelaar could not be reached for a comment.

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Meanwhile, Moses Mabhida Stadium manager Zakhi Mkhize says the venue is ready to host big matches in Durban, including the derby. He told Sowetan that Moses Mabhida is a soccer stadium that welcomes big-match content like the derby. Mkhize said the stadium is open seven days a week for permanent staff for maintenance and coordination of content.

He said the approach to hosting becomes a city initiative so that all sectors from security, health, communication and governance work cohesively and efficiently to deliver a safe sporting environment.