Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Co-Parenting and Healing in Podcast Interview

Khloé Kardashian sits down with her ex Tristan Thompson on her podcast to discuss their journey from a messy breakup to a strong co-parenting relationship, focusing on their children's well-being.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson , once a high-profile couple that ended in scandal, have shifted their dynamic to focus on successful co-parenting. Their breakup was notably triggered when Thompson kissed Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend, adding to his pattern of infidelity.

This incident caused a significant rift between Kardashian and Woods, with Woods facing more public backlash from the family than Thompson did. Despite the past, Kardashian and Thompson have rebuilt their relationship, centering on their two children, True (8) and Tatum (almost four). Tatum was born via surrogate after they had separated, but they chose to expand their family together for their children's benefit. Kardashian has also shown compassion by accommodating Thompson's disabled brother following his mother's death.

In a recent episode of her podcast "Khloé in Wonder Land," Kardashian interviewed Thompson, anticipating criticism. She acknowledged that the public might not forgive Thompson, but emphasized that five years have passed and both have worked hard to reach a healthy place. She stressed the importance of both parents being present, drawing from her own upbringing. Thompson agreed, calling their friendship primary and their positive dynamic beneficial for their children.

They both highlighted maturity, respect, and shielding their kids from conflict as keys to their co-parenting success





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Khloé Kardashian Tristan Thompson Co-Parenting Podcast Interview Family Dynamics

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