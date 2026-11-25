The Khayelitsha Sexual Offences Court officially launched on Wednesday, offering survivor-centred services including private waiting areas and CCTV testifying rooms, as Parliament intensifies oversight of gender-based violence hotspots in the Western Cape.

The Khayelitsha Sexual Offences Court was officially launched on Wednesday at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court in the Western Cape. The launch was attended by Minister in the Presidency for Women, Sindisiwe Chikunga, and Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel.

The court is designed to be survivor-centred and brings trauma-informed justice services closer to the community. It is part of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development's national rollout of specialised courts to strengthen the criminal justice system's response to gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF). The launch coincides with the start of the annual 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children campaign.

Also read Gauteng health steps up response to gender-based violence as campaign begins

Khayelitsha Court Features Survivor Centre Design

This year's theme is Letsema, which calls on men, women, boys and girls to work together to end GBVF. The new court includes private waiting areas for complainants, specialised testifying rooms fitted with closed-circuit television (CCTV) to protect vulnerable witnesses and children, and dedicated support from Court Preparation Officers and intermediaries. These features aim to reduce the risk of survivors being retraumatised during court proceedings.

The department says the measures are also intended to help finalise sexual offence cases without unnecessary delays and improve conviction rates. The court reflects the principle that access to justice should not depend on where a person lives. Deputy Minister Andries Nel said the court would give survivors dignity and practical support. He said: "This court is about making sure that no survivor faces the justice system alone.

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It brings dignity, care and specialised support to the people of Khayelitsha.

" Rape survivor Siphokazi Mome hailed the launch, saying it will make a real difference for survivors in Khayelitsha and surrounding areas. She said: "I am so happy to hear about this. For a long time, survivors in Khayelitsha had to go through the most painful process in a place that did not feel safe.

Rape Survivor Siphokazi Mome Hails New Court

" Mome added: "This court gives us hope. This will help survivors a lot. Many women are afraid to report or to go to court because they are scared they will see the person who hurt them, or that everyone will hear their story. Private waiting areas and CCTV rooms will help us feel safer and give us the courage to speak.

" Mome said speaking out as a survivor was one of the hardest things she has ever done, but she did it so other women would not suffer in silence. She said: "When I was raped, I felt like my voice was taken from me. I felt ashamed, even though I did nothing wrong. I felt alone, and I was scared that no one would believe me.

" She continued: "I know what it feels like to walk into a police station and into a court and feel like you are the one on trial. You have to repeat your story over and over again, and each time it breaks you a little more. That is why a court like this matters.

" Mome said many survivors in Khayelitsha give up on their cases because the system is too painful to face. She said: "I have met so many women who opened a case and then withdrew it. Not because they were lying, but because they were tired. Tired of waiting, tired of being questioned, tired of seeing the perpetrator walking free in the same street.

" She added: "If we have a court that protects us, that has people who are trained to deal with sexual offences, that will give survivors strength to stay in the process until the end. " Mome said the court must also be a place of dignity and healing, not just punishment. She said: "Survivors need to be treated like human beings. We need to be listened to without judgement.

We need counselling, we need support, we need to know what is happening with our cases. When you are raped, you lose trust in everyone. This court can help us rebuild that trust, if it truly puts survivors first.

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" Mome added: "I hope this court will also mean faster cases, better support, and officials who understand what survivors go through. Survivors need more than a courtroom; they need compassion, protection and respect.

Parliament Oversight Visit Targets GBVF Hotspots

" The launch comes as Parliament intensifies its oversight of GBVF hotspots in the Western Cape. It comes a day after Parliament announced a high-level oversight visit to GBVF and crime hotspots in Cape Town. The oversight visits are among the activities scheduled for the 16 Days of Activism and will be conducted under this year's theme: Letsema: Men, women, boys and girls working together to end Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

The oversight programme forms part of implementing the resolutions of the P20 Women's Parliament and the 2026 Women's Parliament held in Kimberley. Parliament reaffirmed that the fight against gender-based violence and femicide cannot be separated from the lived realities of women and children, including their rights to live in safe, clean, dignified and healthy environments.

Cape Flats Precincts Rank High For Sexual Assault

According to crime statistics police released on 20 November 2026, three Cape Flats police precincts ranked in the national top ten for both recorded contact crime and sexual assault between July and September this year. Delft ranked first in both categories, while Mfuleni and Mitchells Plain each recorded 11 sexual assaults. Over the same period, SAPS recorded 88 domestic violence-related sexual assaults across the Western Cape. Mome said she hopes the new court will be a turning point for Khayelitsha.

She said: "This is a step in the right direction. I am happy because now survivors will know that their pain is taken seriously, and that justice is possible. I survived. I am still here.

And if this court can help even one woman get justice and start healing, then it is worth it.

" The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says specialised courts are intended to make the justice process less intimidating for survivors while improving how sexual offence cases are investigated, prepared, and prosecuted. The court will provide dedicated support for children, older people, and traumatised witnesses.