Khayelitsha's Island Informal Settlement Floods and Hard Times for Residents

Flood-affected residents in Khayelitsha's Island informal settlement experienced damage to their homes and struggled to seek shelter, access electricity, and maintain cleanliness. Humanitarian relief effort, search for temporary accommodation, and attempts to raise or elevate damaged houses.

The homes of over 5,000 people in Khayelitsha 's Island informal settlement remain flooded after heavy rains . Residents report damage to blankets, furniture, clothing, food, and important documents.

Many families have been forced to seek temporary shelter with relatives and neighbors due to the lack of formal electricity. One resident, Mandisi Mgagi, mentions relying on illegal connections for electricity, posing a danger during bad weather. Other residents experience dirty and wet clothes, and the flood has even made it difficult for some to attend work. Temporary accommodation has been sought inside a community leader's house.

Community leaders are seeking outside help and donations to assist affected families. The City has contacted Disaster Risk Management and has informed residents about the potential danger of living in a wetland prone to flooding. Humanitarian relief efforts continue, and the South African Social Security Agency and the Department of Social Development have also stepped in to help





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Khayelitsha Informal Settlement Heavy Rains Flooding Damage Electricity Shelter Relatives Neighbors Relatives Neighbors Electricity Clothes Homes Flood Identification Vulnerability Assistance Flood Identification Vulnerability Assistance

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