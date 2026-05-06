Khaya Dladla Supports Ex-Fiancé Mercutio Buthelezi Amid Cancer Battle as Radio Host Lorenzo Darries Passes Away

Khaya Dladla stands by her ex-fiancé Mercutio Buthelezi as he shares his cancer struggle, while the radio community mourns the loss of Lorenzo Darries, who died from complications of hereditary cardiomyopathy. Darries' crowdfunding campaign for medical treatment sheds light on the financial and emotional toll of severe health conditions.

Khaya Dladla has shown support for her ex-fiancé, Mercutio Buthelezi , as he publicly shares his harrowing battle with cancer. The news comes amidst the recent passing of radio personality Lorenzo Darries , who succumbed to complications from hereditary cardiomyopathy after suffering a stroke.

Darries, known for his warm and authentic presence on air, was remembered by his colleagues as a resilient and spirited individual whose legacy will endure. The radio station expressed deep condolences to his family, friends, and listeners, highlighting his impact on those around him. In 2025, Darries launched a crowdfunding campaign to cover medical expenses, including a potential heart transplant and pacemaker, as he faced financial strain due to the absence of income protection insurance.

He emphasized the overwhelming challenges of balancing physical recovery with financial stability, urging the public for support to cover living expenses, medical costs, and transportation during his treatment. Meanwhile, Buthelezi’s openness about his cancer journey has garnered empathy and solidarity from Dladla and others, underscoring the broader struggles faced by individuals battling severe health conditions. The stories of Darries and Buthelezi highlight the critical need for community support and awareness around health crises





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Khaya Dladla Mercutio Buthelezi Lorenzo Darries Cancer Battle Heart Transplant

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