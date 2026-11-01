Khampepe Commission: Forged 2006 Memo Claim Strengthened by Hidden Index

New evidence from a hidden index supports Anton Ackermann's claim that a 2006 memo regarding ANC prosecution was forged. This discovery reshapes the Khampepe Commission inquiry into delayed apartheid prosecutions.

Physical evidence uncovered during a recent inspection of old lever arch files has significantly bolstered the defense of Advocate Anton Ackermann at the Khampepe Commission. The discovery of a handwritten index and an original memorandum suggests that a disputed 2006 memo, which was central to allegations against him, was indeed forged. This finding is reshaping the ongoing inquiry into the delayed prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes and intensifies the dispute between the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority.

Hidden Index Reveals Key Dates

Attorney Asmita Thakor, representing the families of victims at the commission, highlighted the significance of this hidden evidence in an affidavit dated June 2026. She expressed deep concern that the vital index was inexplicably withheld from the commission by evidence leaders for an extended period. The families were perplexed by this omission, as the document provides crucial proof supporting Ackermann's long-standing claim that the 2006 memorandum was a fabrication.

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The index reveals that Ackermann made the decision referenced in the controversial memorandum, known in papers as A15, on 26 June 2003. This date was marked as line four in the index alongside several other decisions from that year. This timeline directly contradicts the assertion that the note was composed in 2006, as initially alleged by critics who sought to frame him as a rogue prosecutor.

Ackermann's Audit and Office Procedures

When Ackermann was appointed by President Thabo Mbeki in 2003 to head the Priority Crimes Litigation Unit, he inherited a complex backlog of cases. He conducted a comprehensive audit of 395 police dockets at the Pretoria office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. Due to a lack of initial office space for the new unit, Ackermann operated between the DPP office and the VGM Building in Pretoria.

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He worked closely with his secretary, Tia Pienaar, who typed his internal memoranda. These notes were intended to be placed directly into police dockets to track their status, specifically monitoring whether suspects had received amnesty or if further investigations were required. Ackermann testified in March 2026 that the note in question was an internal office note originally drafted in 2003 to track the status of police Truth and Reconciliation Commission dockets.

Allegations of Forgery and Framing

Ackermann asserted that the forgery of this document was not a mere clerical error but a deliberate attempt to discredit him. He claimed it was used to frame him as obsessively pursuing the arrest of then-President Thabo Mbeki and other high-ranking African National Congress leaders in 2006. He remained adamant that the note was not composed in 2006, despite intense pressure from various quarters.

The forgery came to light publicly on 19 August 2007, following an article in Rapport newspaper. The newspaper alleged that Ackermann had given written instructions to the police to continue gathering evidence against ANC leaders for prosecution purposes, claiming the information was obtained on good authority. Startled by these allegations, Ackermann contacted SAPS head of legal services, Commissioner Phillip Jacobs.

SAPS Documents and Safekeeping

Ackermann requested a copy of his original office note from the landmine docket. However, the alleged 2007 note, combined with SAPS Commissioner Jackie Selebi's utmost conviction that it was genuine, derailed the post-Truth and Reconciliation Commission prosecutions. Former SAPS head of the legal division, Dr. Petrus Jacobs, testified in May that the original note was still held under lock and key at the SAPS offices in the General Piet Joubert Building in Pretoria.

Following Dr. Jacobs's testimony, the legal team requested a physical inspection of the note, which occurred on 24 June 2026. Thakor noted that they did not know why the decision was taken to withhold the index, compiled by Ackermann, from the parties involved. Retired police colonel Louis Bester, who managed the safe where Truth and Reconciliation Commission master files were transferred in 2004, also provided testimony regarding the secure storage of these documents.

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Bester testified that he sealed ten boxes on the instruction of Jackie Selebi, maintaining that his role was strictly limited to safekeeping and securing expert forensic analysis of the disputed memorandum. He recounted being summoned to National Commissioner Jackie Selebi's office on 27 August 2007 by Divisional Commissioner Johan de Beer. At this meeting, they discussed the disputed Ackermann memorandum, solidifying the context in which the document was allegedly manipulated.

Impact on Commission Inquiry

This new development places renewed scrutiny on the actions of senior police officials and the National Prosecuting Authority during that period. The discovery challenges the narrative that Ackermann acted unilaterally and maliciously. It suggests instead that internal mechanisms were manipulated to discredit a prosecutor who was attempting to ensure accountability for apartheid crimes.

The Khampepe Commission continues to examine these events to understand why prosecutions were delayed and how internal documents were handled. The families of the victims remain deeply concerned about the integrity of the evidence presented. The withheld index serves as a tangible link to the past, offering clarity on a document that has haunted the legal proceedings for nearly two decades.

As the inquiry progresses, the focus remains on establishing the factual history of the landmine incidents and the subsequent legal responses. The revelation that the memo was likely forged, supported by the hidden index, may lead to significant reassessments of past legal decisions. It underscores the complexity of pursuing justice for apartheid-era crimes within a changing political landscape.