Khabba Cup Fifth Edition Showcases Grassroots Football Talent and Community Spirit

The fifth edition of the Khabba Cup, powered by Hollywoodbets, featured exciting competition at King Zwelithini Stadium, highlighting grassroots football development, community engagement, and the launch of notable player careers, with the tournament also earning the inaugural Kasi Tournament of the Year award.

The fifth edition of the Khabba Cup , powered by Hollywoodbets , delivered another exciting showcase of grassroots football talent and sporting excellence. Teams from across KwaZulu-Natal and beyond gathered at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on 6 and 7 June 2026, for a day of thrilling competition.

The tournament has continued to grow in stature since its inception, providing a platform for aspiring footballers to display their skills while bringing local communities together through the universal language of sport. This year's event attracted prominent football scouts, football enthusiasts, and passionate supporters who packed the stadium to capacity, all eager to witness the next generation of stars in action.

Over the years, the Khabba Cup has helped launch the careers of several top players, including Thalente Mbatha and Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando Pirates, Samkelo Maseko of Durban City, and Thabo Cele of Kaizer Chiefs. In a significant milestone, the Khabba Cup became the first recipient of the Kasi Tournament of the Year award, presented at the South African Football Journalists' Association (SAFTA) awards in 2025.

Tournament founder and local football legend Manqoba Mkhize expressed his gratitude to the players, supporters, sponsors, and partners who contributed to the tournament's ongoing success. He stated, "Reaching another successful edition of the Khabba Cup is a proud achievement for everyone involved. What began as a vision to provide opportunities for young footballers has grown into a respected tournament that attracts quality teams and strong community support.

We are grateful to Hollywoodbets and all our partners for helping us create a platform that continues to make a positive impact on local football.

" Menzi Ngcobo, Senior Sponsorship Coordinator at Hollywoodbets, emphasized the company's commitment to grassroots sport and community empowerment. He noted, "The Khabba Cup has become an important fixture on the football calendar, and we are incredibly proud to see it continue to grow every year. The tournament provides a valuable platform for talented players to showcase their abilities while bringing communities together through sport.

At Hollywoodbets, we remain committed to supporting initiatives that create opportunities, inspire young athletes, and contribute to the development of football at grassroots level.

" As the curtain falls on another successful edition, the Khabba Cup's legacy continues to grow, strengthening grassroots football development and creating pathways for talented players to pursue their dreams. With each passing year, the competition reaffirms its role as a celebration of football, community, and the power of sport to inspire future generations





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Khabba Cup Hollywoodbets Grassroots Football Kwazulu-Natal King Zwelithini Stadium Manqoba Mkhize Kasi Tournament Of The Year SAFTA Awards Player Development Community Sport

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