Kgaphamadi Captain Eyes Gold as DSNC Finals Approach

Puseletso Mahlangu leads Kgaphamadi Secondary School into the DSTV Schools Netball Challenge national finals with dreams of gold and the belief that netball can change lives. The team's rigorous training schedule reflects their ambition to triumph at the event held from 23 to 25 July in Boksburg. The DSNC, now in its fourth year, continues its mission to scout future Proteas talent and bridge disparities between schools. North West coach convenor Marize Moolman hopes provincial teams will replicate Potchefstroom Gimnasium's 2021 success and shine on the national stage.

Kgaphamadi Secondary School captain, Puseletso Mahlangu , dreams of DSNC glory and a life-changing victory as her team prepares for the national finals . Her team has intensified their preparations, training twice daily to balance sport and academics, driven by the belief that netball can transform their futures.

The DSTV Schools Netball Challenge (DSNC), a partnership between MultiChoice and South African Schools Netball since 2021, aims to unearth future Spar Proteas stars and provide equal opportunity across urban and rural schools. The competition features two streams, Botho and Ubuntu, and serves as a talent pipeline for universities and the national team. Kgaphamadi, a 2025 bronze medallist, will make its sixth national finals appearance from 23 to 25 July at Hoërskool Dr. E.G. Jansen in Boksburg.

Additional North West representatives include Fumane Secondary School in the Ubuntu division and Hoërskool Potchefstroom Gimnasium, Hoërskool Rustenburg, and Hoër Volkskool Potchefstroom in the Botho stream. Convenor of Coaches for North West Schools Netball, Marize Moolman, expressed satisfaction with the province's competitive level and hoped for a podium finish this year, following Potchefstroom Gimnasium's inaugural 2021 win.

She highlighted the schools' hard work and the challenge of defeating traditional strongholds like Western Cape and Gauteng to put the province 'on the map' again





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Netball DSNC Kgaphamadi Secondary School Puseletso Mahlangu North West Schools National Finals Spar Proteas Multichoice Talent Development School Competition

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