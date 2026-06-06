KFC's Mini High-Performance Programme Treats Young Cricketers Like Elite Athletes

KFC has launched a Mini High-Performance Programme in South Africa, where children aged six to 13 experience professional-level cricket training including tactical reviews, sprint sessions and ice baths. The initiative celebrates grassroots cricket and highlights how 80% of the current Proteas Women squad came through the KFC Mini-Cricket programme, which has introduced over 2.5 million children to the sport. The campaign, released ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, captures the contrast between the children's serious approach and their youthful enthusiasm, with questions ranging from homework exemptions to bat sponsorships.

At Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium , children aged between six and 13 have been stepping into a world usually reserved for elite athletes. There are tactical reviews, sprint sessions, recovery routines and even ice baths.

The difference? These players are still in primary school. The initiative forms part of KFC's new Mini High-Performance Programme, a campaign designed to celebrate the country's youngest cricketers while highlighting the grassroots foundations of the sport. Details of the programme were shared in a recent KFC campaign announcement ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup.

The footage released from the training camp captures a charming contrast, as young players approach every session with the focus and determination of seasoned professionals, while still bringing the unpredictability, imagination and enthusiasm that make junior sport so special. Some analysed their bowling alongside Proteas Women players. Others tackled pressure batting drills, fielding exercises and recovery sessions usually associated with professional sport.

While organisers joked that some may have been Picture: Supplied One aspiring batter reportedly wanted to know whether hitting six sixes in an over would result in a permanent exemption from homework. The answer, for now, remains unresolved. Many of the country's top players started exactly where these youngsters are now.

In fact, 80% of the current Proteas Women squad began their journeys through the KFC Mini-Cricket programme, which has introduced more than 2.5 million children to the sport over the years. KFC Africa General Manager Akhona Qengqe said the campaign was inspired by the connection between grassroots cricket and the national team.

'As our Proteas Women show what belief and performance look like at the highest level, we wanted to celebrate where that actually begins. ''This campaign playfully imagines what would happen if South Africa's smallest cricketers were treated like elite athletes. ''The contrast is funny because the kids take it so seriously. But underneath the humour is something very real.

These children genuinely love the game, and many of them already dream of becoming future Proteas.

' Cricket remains one of South Africa's most widely played school sports, with countless future stars first picking up a bat or ball on community fields, school grounds and dusty neighbourhood pitches. That journey from junior participation to national representation is exactly what programmes like Mini-Cricket aim to nurture. Cricket South Africa CEO Pholetsi Moseki highlighted the long-standing partnership continues to play an important role in developing the game.

'Our long-established partnership with KFC reinforces the shared vision we have to nurture future talent, and keep the love of the game thriving across South Africa. ' While elite sport often revolves around rankings, results and pressure, the Mini High-Performance Programme offers a different perspective.

It highlights the stage where sporting ambition first takes root, when cricket is still played for fun, friendships are formed on the boundary line and every youngster believes a national call-up could arrive at any moment. Inside this mini training camp, confidence appears to be in no short supply, as one player reportedly asked about securing a personalised bat sponsorship, while another wondered if post-match interviews could count as extra-curricular activities.

What is clear, however, is that South Africa's next generation of cricketers is already dreaming big, and judging by their commitment to recovery sessions and ice baths, they're taking those dreams surprisingly seriously. As the campaign unfolds during the T20 World Cup, KFC has released a series of behind-the-scenes clips showcasing the young cricketers taking on their high-performance challenge. Young bowlers put their skills to the test with precision drills and tactical sessions alongside Proteas Women players.

From pressure simulations to batting reviews, these aspiring stars experience what it takes to perform at the highest level. Ice baths, recovery routines and plenty of determination, proving these Mini-Cricketers are tougher than they look





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KFC Mini High-Performance Programme Proteas Women Grassroots Cricket Children's Cricket Wanderers Stadium Women's T20 World Cup Cricket South Africa Ice Baths Recovery Routines

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