KFC Africa Launches Taste Rivalry with Prego and Chimichurri Burgers

KFC Africa has introduced two new limited-time burgers, the Portuguese-inspired Preago and the Argentinian-style Chimichurri, creating an in-house flavour competition. The campaign invites customers to choose sides in a bold taste showdown, supported by social media and in-store activations. The launch coincides with KFC's broader community initiatives across the continent.

KFC Africa has launched a new limited-time campaign called the Taste Rivalry , pitting two new burgers against each other: the Portuguese-inspired Prego burger and the Argentinian-style Chimichurri burger.

The campaign encourages customers to pick a side between the two flavours. The Prego burger features a spicy Portuguese-inspired sauce on a fluffy roll with KFC's signature crispy chicken fillet, while the Chimichurri burger offers a tangy, creamy Argentinian-style sauce on a sesame seed brioche bun with the same Original Recipe chicken. Both burgers are available now, but only for a limited time.

The marketing drive includes social media activations and in-store events, with fans invited to declare allegiance to either Team Prego or Team Chimi. Hloni Mohope, Chief Marketing Officer of KFC Africa, explained that the company is channeling natural human competitiveness into a delicious choice. The campaign follows KFC's history of flavour contests and aims to generate buzz through a direct rivalry between two distinct international taste profiles.

KFC Africa, which operates over 1,500 restaurants across 22 sub-Saharan countries, also highlighted its broader community initiatives, including the Add Hope programme, Streetwise Academy, Mini Cricket, and scholarship programmes, underscoring its commitment to social impact alongside its menu innovations. The competition is open to adults aged 18 and over, with terms and conditions applying. Both burgers are positioned as bold, flavourful options that capture the essence of their culinary inspirations, inviting customers to settle the debate through tasting.

The narrative frames the launch as a full-contact flavour rivalry where the only wrong answer is not participating. KFC's status as a leading quick-service restaurant brand in Africa is reinforced through its long-standing presence since 1971 and its focus on nurturing potential through various community and employee development programmes. The campaign's success will likely hinge on social media engagement and in-store traffic as fans defend their chosen burger's merits.

Ultimately, KFC aims to boost sales and brand relevance by creating a fun, competitive atmosphere around two new limited-edition products. The company's emphasis on both bold flavours and social responsibility paints a picture of a brand that is not only innovative in its menu but also deeply invested in the communities it serves.

The Prego vs Chimi showdown is more than a product launch; it's a strategic move to engage consumers in a playful rivalry that drives trial and repeat visits during its limited run. As the burgers compete for flavour glory, KFC positions itself as its own biggest rival, ensuring that whichever side customers choose, the brand wins. The campaign's language is energetic and inclusive, urging everyone to join the taste rivalry and make their voices heard.

With a strong foundation across Africa and a track record of impactful initiatives, KFC Africa continues to blend commercial ambition with social purpose





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

KFC Prego Burger Chimichurri Burger Taste Rivalry Limited-Time Menu KFC Africa Flavour Competition Fast Food Quick Service Restaurant Africa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa ramps up foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive - LNNMillions of livestock have been vaccinated as containment and biosecurity efforts expand nationwide.

Read more »

South Africa’s top companies trust Codehesion with their software projectsCodehesion is helping South African businesses scale faster with AI-augmented software development and elite engineering teams.

Read more »

South Africa takes the crown in Africa – but for the wrong reasonsSouth Africa recorded the highest rate of suspected digital fraud among African countries analysed in 2025.

Read more »

South Africa Water Polo and Swimming South Africa Reach Agreement on Unified Governance ModelAfter months of public disputes, South Africa Water Polo (SAWP) and Swimming South Africa (SSA) have reached an agreement on a governance model that would allow them to work together. The alternative aquatics body SAWP proposed a formal partnership model in which SSA would remain the recognised national federation, but SAWP would manage and operate the sport of water polo on a day-to-day basis.

Read more »