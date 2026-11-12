Keyrus AI Migration Boosts Platinum Health Screen Production

Keyrus deployed an AI-driven design workflow for Platinum Health, increasing screen output by 3.5 times while preserving legacy functionality for over 200 interfaces.

Keyrus recently delivered a major infrastructure upgrade for Platinum Health, South Africa's largest closed medical scheme. The project successfully migrated more than 200 screens from a legacy desktop platform to a modern web-based application. This transition preserved critical functions for membership, claims, and correspondence while adopting the latest web frameworks.

Automated Design Workflow Implementation

Platinum Health needed to modernize its data management infrastructure to support primary and specialist healthcare services. The existing platform functions were proven but the interface belonged to an older generation of software. The goal was to carry every function to the web without loss of detail or capability.

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Keyrus followed a principle of standardizing work before automating it. The team used three stages to achieve this. Early screens were designed in Figma to establish how components and layouts should behave on the web. Every decision was written down as structured Markdown files.

These files covered color, typography, spacing, icons, and conflict resolution. The reference files were loaded into Claude Projects as permanent knowledge. With the Figma MCP server, Claude then created screens directly in Figma. Each prompt met the same standard without restating rules.

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Preserving Legacy Functionality Standards

Claude Code and custom skills added the route to each legacy screen. Short prompts now produced screens at the same quality. Each technology had a clear job. Figma was the final home of the designs, so the team built them where they would live.

The Markdown files were plain text that people and the model could both read and improve. A manual review checked every screen against the design principles. This ensured no button or feature was lost during the migration process.

Significant Productivity Gains Achieved

Screen output rose from about four to five per two-week sprint to around 16. This is roughly 3.5 times the manual rate. The approach was conceived in-house, and Keyrus helped put it into practice. Platinum Health cleared a critical dependency early without pulling developers off committed work.

The project shows Keyrus as an architect of intelligence. The firm builds intelligence into daily work instead of leaving it as an experiment. Its hands-on team turned a slow manual task into a repeatable system.

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Future Impact on Healthcare Technology

This project demonstrates how artificial intelligence can accelerate legacy application modernization. Keyrus can help other organizations move faster without losing what works. The solution allows for consistent quality of UI/UX designs at scale while reducing demand on personnel time.