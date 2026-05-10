Kevin McKenzie, a right-handed batsman known for his composure and relentless run-scoring prowess, made his first-class debut in the 1966/67 season for Transvaal. He went on to feature prominently in Transvaal’s dominance of the Currie Cup and Benson & Hedges Series during the 1980s. Despite not playing Test cricket, McKenzie was a frequent selection for the South African Barbarians and held his own against international opposition. Orlando Pirates defeated Magesi FC 3-0, responding to Mamelodi Sundowns’ prior win, while Tropicana Football Club announced Tyla will perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony ahead of Bafana Bafana’s first match.

Beloved former cricketer Kevin McKenzie, who enjoyed an illustrious domestic career with Transvaal , has passed away at the age of 77. McKenzie made his first-class debut in the 1966/67 season and was widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation to never play Test cricket.

His contributions were pivotal in Transvaal’s dominance of the Currie Cup and the Benson & Hedges Series during the 1980s, playing alongside greats such as Clive Rice, Jimmy Cook, and Ray Jennings. The news of his sudden passing has devastated all those who were lucky enough to know him. In just several days, Simon’s Town will come alive with a fun-filled festival.

Orlando Pirates responded to Mamelodi Sundowns’ big win earlier in the day with a clinical 3-0 triumph over Magesi FC. Mzansi to Mexico: South African superstar Tyla will perform at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony ahead of Bafana Bafana’s first match. Some fans feel Ronwen Williams should not be Bafana Bafana’s number one goalkeeper after conceding four goals against Siwelele





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Sports News Kevin Mckenzie Transvaal First-Class Debut Legendary 'Mean Machine' Era Lasting Domestic Career Benson & Hedges Series Currie Cup South African Barbarians Cricket Icon Transient International Acclaim Multiple All-Time Top Scoring Bowlers In Compe High-Quality Bowlers And Uncovered Pitches Generous To A Fault Renowned Team Man Popular Opponent Pivotal Role In Team's Dominance Simon's Town Festival Orlando Pirates Ronwen Williams Mzansi To Mexico Tyla FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony Bafana Bafana

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