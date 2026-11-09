Kevin Lerena Wins WBC International Cruiserweight Title Against Scott Forrest

Kevin Lerena returned to cruiserweight and beat Scott Forrest by unanimous decision to win the WBC international title, with WBF president Howard Goldberg praising his resilience and versatility.

Kevin "Two Guns" Lerena is the new WBC international cruiserweight champion after defeating South African-born, Scotland-based Scott "Furious" Forrest by unanimous decision. The judges scored the 10-round bout 97-92, 97-92, and 98-91 in Lerena's favour.

The fight marked Lerena's return to the cruiserweight division. WBF president Howard Goldberg said history will likely judge Lerena as one of South Africa's most resilient and versatile modern boxing champions. Goldberg gave Lerena his first title opportunity in his eighth professional bout in September 2013 at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria. Lerena was then known as the "KO Kid" and was trained by Peter Smith and his brothers Sean and George.

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Lerena Claims First WBF Title

In that 2013 fight, Lerena dropped Ibrahim Labaran of Ghana three times, once in the first round and twice in the second. Referee Eddy Marshall halted the contest just 30 seconds into the second round and declared Lerena the winner of the WBF Africa cruiserweight title. Goldberg, a 70-year-old former boxing referee and judge for over 50 world title fights and numerous South African title bouts, praised Lerena's work ethic.

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"He's done amazingly well for his career," Goldberg said. "He works harder, trains harder and is dedicated to his craft. " Goldberg also said, "I would like to see him stay at the cruiserweights. " He added, "Credit to him and his team," and "Kevin brings crowds, which is the main thing about boxing.

" Lerena turned professional at 18 and is left-handed. He has built a career record of 31 wins, 15 knockouts and five losses through pure grit, spatial intelligence and technical evolution. His career path was mapped out by respected veteran boxing promoter Rodney Berman of Golden Gloves. Lerena is rated among the top cruiserweights in the world and is the No 6 contender for the WBC cruiserweight belt, held by Poland's Michael Cieslak.

Lerena Returns to Cruiserweight

Lerena last fought as a cruiserweight in 2020 when he still held the IBO belt, which he defended successfully six times before vacating it as he moved up to the heavyweight class. He fought big guns, including Daniel "Dynamite" Dubois, before moving down to bridgerweight, a division WBC president Mauricio Sulaimán created in 2020. Lerena became world champion in that weight division, which sits between the heavyweight and cruiserweight classes.

Lerena lost in the attempt at a second successful defence against Ryad Merhy in Belgium on May 30. He came back home, shed over 16 kilograms and returned to cruiserweight. His legacy splits into distinct chapters that boxing historians will analyse. To the broader global boxing audience, Lerena will always be remembered for the chaotic, dramatic night in December 2022 when he fought but lost to Dubois for the WBA heavyweight world title.

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Lerena shockingly dropped Dubois three times in the very first round, though Dubois ultimately rallied to stop him. The opening round remains a defining example of Lerena's dangerous southpaw power and willingness to take immense risks on the sport's biggest stages. Rather than letting setbacks at heavyweight and bridgerweight define the end of his career, such as competitive losses to elite operators like Lawrence Okolie, Justis Huni, and Merhy, Lerena chose a path of ultimate discipline.

Lerena Remembered for Reinvention

While his record features losses when stepping up to the absolute apex of the heavyweight division, history will look past the simple numbers. He will be remembered as an overachieving master of reinvention, a multiweight champion who went from a rugby-loving kid with no amateur experience to the absolute pinnacle of world boxing. Forrest, a Scottish boxing novice, was not intimidated by Lerena's experience going into the fight.

The event also coincided with news that BSA halted Mkhwanazi's career pending a medical review. Lerena's win adds another chapter to a career defined by resilience and versatility, and it positions him again among the top cruiserweights in the world.