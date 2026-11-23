Keshav Maharaj claims 11 wickets for the Dolphins in a 25-run win over the Cape Cobras, marking a strong response after being dropped from the South African national squad.

Keshav Maharaj has emphatically demonstrated his class and resilience by dismantling the Cape Cobras bowling lineup in Durban, securing a decisive 25-run victory for the Dolphins in the ongoing First Class cricket series. This commanding performance serves as a powerful rebuttal to his recent exclusion from the Proteas national squad, proving that his world-class abilities remain intact despite the controversy surrounding his international status.

Maharaj Proves Worth with 11 Wickets

Maharaj finished the match with figures of 11 wickets for 168 runs, a statistical masterpiece that proved instrumental in driving his KwaZulu-Natal side to their first First Class series win of the current season. His aggressive and precise bowling spell effectively neutralized the opposing batting order, highlighting the stark contrast between his domestic form and his recent international benching. This achievement comes just one week after he publicly vowed to fight for his place in the national team through his performances on the field.

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Proteas Drop Maharaj for Harmer

The South African national cricket team, led by head coach Shukri Conrad, had released Keshav Maharaj from the Test squad following robust and candid discussions regarding his future with the team. The decision was driven by the strategic need to attack left-handed batsmen in the Australian lineup, a role filled more effectively by off-spinner Simon Harmer, whose ability to turn the ball away from left-handers provided a tactical edge. Additionally, Simon Harmer's superior batting capabilities and his reliability in the slip fielding positions were cited as key factors in the selectors choosing him over the experienced Maharaj.

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Conrad Defends Team Strategy

Shukri Conrad acknowledged the disappointment felt by Keshav Maharaj, particularly given the player's distinguished record of 220 wickets across 63 Test matches, but emphasized that such decisions are made solely for the betterment of the national side. The head coach praised Maharaj as the ultimate professional, noting that players who are left out of the squad often initially display disappointment but eventually wrap their heads around the team's strategic needs and fully support the management's choices. This perspective was reinforced by Simon Harmer, who has justified the selectors' faith in him by taking 10 wickets in the series-deciding victory against Australia in Cape Town and following it up with a six-wicket haul on the final day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers.

Impact on Domestic and International Cricket

Maharaj's dominant display against the Cape Cobras serves as a stark warning to Simon Harmer, particularly as he dismissed two other players who were axed from the national squad after the Australia series, namely David Bedingham and Kyle Verreynne, in both innings of the Durban match. While this performance keeps the pressure on the current frontline spinner, Keshav Maharaj will not be rejoining the Proteas squad for the second Test scheduled to take place in Centurion. Instead, his immediate focus shifts to international limited-overs cricket, as he is set to captain the Proteas one-day squad in an upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. The team will convene for their first training session on Friday before departing for KuGompo City, where the first ODI is scheduled to begin next Tuesday.