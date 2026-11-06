Kenyan cult leader Paul Mackenzie sentenced to 200 years for murder of 190 children

Paul Mackenzie, leader of a Kenyan starvation cult, was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murders of 190 children and one adult in the Shakahola Forest Massacre. The court rejected the death penalty, saying it would not deter followers who viewed death as a path to heaven.

A Kenyan court on Friday sentenced self-proclaimed preacher Paul Mackenzie to 200 years in prison for the murder of 190 children and one adult in a starvation cult that became known as the Shakahola Forest Massacre.

Mackenzie was convicted last month alongside 28 co-accused of killing the 191 victims between January 2021 and September 2023. He was accused of inciting followers to starve themselves to death to meet Jesus. The court handed him 100 years for the homicide charges and 100 years for the starvation charges. His accomplices received a variety of lengthy prison terms.

Also read Kenyan cult leader sentenced to 200 years for starvation murders

Mackenzie Lawyer Plans Appeal Against Sentence

His lawyer said he would appeal. Prosecutors had called for the death penalty, but the judge said it would fail to achieve deterrence, particularly where the convicts regard death as a pathway to heaven and a union with Jesus and their deceased children. Although Kenya law provides for the death penalty, the country has not carried out an execution since 1987.

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Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence Mackenzie co-accused to life imprisonment, arguing they had been deeply indoctrinated by Mackenzie and were at risk of reoffending. Mackenzie also faces manslaughter and terrorism charges in other trials, which he denies. Around 120 prosecution witnesses testified during the trial. The former taxi driver appeared indifferent as he arrived in court on Friday, wearing a polo shirt and sporting a faint smile.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered since 2023 at the sect base near the coastal resort of Malindi. Francis Wanje, a 62-year-old teacher who lost two grandchildren, told AFP he had hoped Mackenzie would be sentenced to death to prevent further tragedies. Nothing can ease the pain, said Wanje, who blamed authorities for failing to act swiftly. I really have great anger towards the authorities.

Human Rights Commission Updates Death Toll

If they had taken action, we would not be here today, he added. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights put the death toll at 429 in 2024. Some victims remain unidentified. According to witnesses, the movement denounced formal education as satanic, viewed modern medicine and hospitals as instruments of the devil and required followers to cut themselves off from the outside world.

Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after a rights group alerted authorities and some followers were rescued from the 325-hectare (800-acre) ranch in the Shakahola forest on Kenya coast. The case has fuelled calls for tighter regulation of religious organisations, after it emerged that Mackenzie had previously been arrested twice but released.