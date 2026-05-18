Kenyan Government Blames Middle East Crisis for Fuel Price Increase, Puts in Place Stabilization Mechanism

The recent rise in fuel prices in Kenya has been attributed to global market disruptions caused by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi blamed the foreign conflict for the sharp increase in petroleum import costs, making Kenya heavily exposed to global market shocks as a net importer of petroleum products.

Nairobi -- Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has blamed the ongoing crisis in the Middle East for the latest increase in fuel prices in Kenya , saying global market disruptions have sharply pushed up petroleum import costs.

The conflict has destabilized international energy markets, leading to higher crude oil prices, freight charges, insurance premiums, and supply chain costs worldwide. Kenya, as a net importer of petroleum products, remains heavily exposed to global market shocks, according to the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum. The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol rose by 10 percent between March and April 2026, while Diesel increased by more than 20 percent during the same period.

To cushion consumers from the impact of the latest price hike, the Government had deployed approximately Sh5 billion through the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) stabilization mechanism to moderate increases in Diesel and Kerosene prices. The Government also maintained Kerosene prices at current levels to protect vulnerable households that depend on the commodity for domestic use.

The Government is engaging stakeholders in the energy, transport, manufacturing, and business sectors to identify practical and sustainable interventions aimed at reducing the burden of rising fuel costs on consumers and the wider economy. The Government continues to closely monitor developments in the international oil market while ensuring stable and uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

The Ministry also defended the Government-to-Government fuel importation framework, saying the arrangement has helped Kenya avoid escalating global freight and premium costs that have surged amid tensions around the Strait of Hormuz





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Middle East Kenya Fuel Prices Middle East Crisis Global Market Disruptions Petroleum Import Costs Stabilization Mechanism

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