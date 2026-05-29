Kenyan Court Suspends U.S. Plan for Ebola Quarantine Facility Amid Public Outcry

A Kenyan court has temporarily blocked a U.S. plan to establish an Ebola isolation center for American citizens in the country, following concerns raised by rights groups and medical unions over public health risks and national biosecurity.

The Democratic Republic of Congo remains the epicenter of a severe Ebola outbreak, with cases also detected in neighboring Uganda. In response to the crisis, the United States had planned to establish a 50-bed isolation facility in Kenya specifically for American citizens potentially exposed to the virus.

The center, to be staffed by U.S. medical personnel, was scheduled to open on Friday, although its precise location was not disclosed. This arrangement raised significant alarm within Kenya, leading a rights group, the Katiba Institute, to file a petition with the High Court. The institute argued the plan posed "grave and imminent risks" to Kenyan public health, particularly given the country's limited capacity to manage a high-consequence pathogen like Ebola.

The court, presided over by Justice Patricia Nyaundi, issued a temporary injunction halting any operation of an Ebola quarantine or treatment center linked to the United States or any foreign government. The ruling prohibited government agencies from establishing, operationalizing, facilitating, approving, or permitting such a facility and barred the admission of any Ebola-exposed individuals under the proposed arrangement.

U.S. officials explained the facility was intended to treat American citizens who might have been exposed to Ebola while in the Democratic Republic of Congo or Uganda. They stated Kenya was chosen due to its proximity to the outbreak zone and the need to ensure timely medical care for U.S. nationals. The first group of U.S. medical staff had already deployed after receiving extensive training in personal protective equipment and quarantine protocols.

However, the plan ignited fierce public and professional opposition. Kenya's largest doctors' union, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), accused the government of secret "backdoor negotiations" and threatened nationwide industrial action. Secretary General Davji Bhimji Atellah condemned what he called a willingness to compromise Kenya's national biosecurity for foreign aid, stating, "If it is too dangerous for America, it is too dangerous for Kenya.

" The union also objected to U.S. staff running the facility instead of Kenyan healthcare professionals and demanded full disclosure of any bilateral agreements within 48 hours. President William Ruto moved to reassure the public after meeting foreign diplomats in Nairobi, emphasizing Kenya's commitment to transparency and regional health security. He stressed that public health threats cross borders and require coordinated action, not isolationism.

His comments came shortly after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed a phone conversation with the president and announced that Washington would provide $13.5 million in aid to support Kenya's Ebola preparedness efforts. The incident highlights the tension between national sovereignty, international cooperation, and the logistical challenges of managing a deadly hemorrhagic fever outbreak.

The Congolese authorities report that the current Ebola epidemic has already caused over 220 deaths and more than 900 infections, with seven cases and one death recorded in Uganda, underscoring the persistent cross-border risk. Kenya, while not at the epicenter, finds itself at the center of a geopolitical and bioethical debate over who bears the burden of managing a global health emergency. Keywords: Ebola, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, quarantine, outbreak, U.S. aid, court injunction, public health, biosecurit





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Ebola Kenya Democratic Republic Of Congo Quarantine U.S. Aid Court Injunction Public Health Outbreak Biosecurity

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