Kenyan Court Issues Arrest Warrant for UK National in Agnes Wanjiru Murder Case

A Kenyan court has issued an arrest warrant for a UK national in the murder of Agnes Wanjiru, a case that has haunted her friends and family for over a decade. The potential extradition of a former or serving British soldier to face trial abroad for the murder of a civilian would set a significant precedent. The tragic events of Agnes's disappearance in 2012 and the long wait for justice are detailed in this report.

More than a decade after the tragic death of Agnes Wanjiru , a 21-year-old Kenya n mother, allegedly at the hands of a British soldier, a significant development has occurred. A Kenya n court has issued an arrest warrant for a UK national, potentially paving the way for extradition. This case has garnered considerable attention, especially given the complexities involved, and the potential ramifications are far-reaching.

If extradition proceeds and the individual is brought to trial, it would mark a historic precedent. It would be the first time a serving or former British soldier is sent abroad to face charges for the murder of a civilian, a move eagerly anticipated by Agnes's friends and family who have relentlessly sought justice for years. The case highlights the challenges faced in holding individuals accountable for crimes committed outside of their home countries and the complexities involved when different legal systems intersect.\The events leading up to Agnes's disappearance on March 31, 2012, are etched in the memories of her friends. That fateful night, Agnes and her friend, identified as Friend A, had planned to go out. Friend B was also enthusiastic about the evening's plans and agreed to meet them at the bar in the Lions Court Hotel, located in Nanyuki, a town in central Kenya. Before going out, Agnes's friend B's mother agreed to look after Agnes's five-month-old daughter for a small babysitting fee, demonstrating the close-knit community. Setting off for their planned outing, Agnes and Friend A made a stop at Sherlock's bar. Friend A recalls the presence of numerous white men, some in plain clothes, and others in army uniforms. The British Army had a permanent training base in Nanyuki, making white men, many of whom were soldiers, a common sight in the area. Locals often referred to them as 'Johnnies,' a term carrying negative connotations. Friend B recounts the exploitation faced by young women in the area, emphasizing the financial desperation that drove them to interact with these men. While Agnes faced financial struggles, her friends did not believe she was involved in sex work; a difficult reality for the women in that community. Agnes earned very little money braiding people's hair in salons or at times by unconventional means.\That evening, Agnes and her friends interacted with a group of white men. Friend A remembers a tense moment when Agnes seemed to be in an uncomfortable exchange with a white man. She said that she would meet her friends at Lions Court Hotel, and Friend A went on to meet Friend B. They encountered a crowd of white men, and Agnes told her friends that she had tried to take a muzungu's wallet but was stopped. Later, around midnight, Friend A went home leaving her friends dancing. Friend B saw Agnes leave the bar with one of the white men. The next morning, Friend B, worried about Agnes, went to her house. She found Agnes's sister, who informed her that Agnes had not returned. They returned to Agnes's sister's home, with the baby. When Agnes still hadn't returned by early evening, Friend B and another friend reported her missing to the Nanyuki police station. The search for Agnes continued for days. A watchman at the Lions Court hotel reported a large fight and a broken window. Agnes's body was found in a septic tank near the hotel nearly three months later. It would take years before the case gained wider attention. In 2019, a Kenyan judge concluded after an inquest that one or two British soldiers were responsible for Agnes's murder. The Sunday Times reported that the soldier allegedly responsible continued to live freely in the UK after the killing was well-known among troops in Nanyuki. The issuance of an arrest warrant signifies a crucial step in the pursuit of justice and a sign of hope for Agnes's family and friends who have waited over a decade for this important action





BBCAfrica / 🏆 23. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Agnes Wanjiru Kenya British Soldier Murder Extradition

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Main court matter involving Bester, Magudumana set to return to courtBester and his co-accused, who include prison guards, will find out on Friday morning if their trial is ready to proceed.

Read more »

Nandipha Flaunts Wedding Ring Amid Court Appearance with BesterNandipha Magudumana wore her wedding ring to court while appearing with co-accused Thabo Bester. She is facing charges related to Bester's prison escape and fraud. Their next court appearance is scheduled for December 5th.

Read more »

Kenyan Athlete Pleads to Avoid Return to Russia After Being Tricked into Joining ArmyA Kenyan athlete, captured in Ukraine, begs not to be sent back to Russia, claiming he was tricked into joining the Russian army and fearing for his life. The 36-year-old long-distance runner, Evans Kibet, shares his story in a video released by a Ukrainian army brigade, highlighting the plight of foreign recruits in the conflict. His family seeks help from Kenyan authorities.

Read more »

Centane trio in court after boy, 12, burned to deathCentane boy, 12, accused of theft, was beaten, burned alive. Three suspects arrested and remanded in custody.

Read more »

Chebet outsprints Kipyegon to win 5,000m for world doubleBeatrice Chebet produced a devastating burst of speed to edge Kenyan teammate Faith Kipyegon for victory in the women's 5,000m in Tokyo on Saturday for a world championships double gold.

Read more »

Kenya Dominates World Championships with Stellar PerformancesKenyan athletes Emmanuel Wanyonyi and Beatrice Chebet led the way at the world championships, delivering exceptional performances in the men's 800m and women's 5,000m, respectively. The event also saw a changing of the guard in the sprinting world and memorable performances from athletes representing various nations.

Read more »