Kenny Kunene labels Julius Malema a hypocrite after defamation case collapse

Kenny Kunene, deputy leader of the Patriotic Alliance, has labelled EFF Leader Julius Malema a hypocrite following the collapse of Malema’s defamation case against him. Malema’s bid to sue Kunene for R1 million suffered a setback after the Johannesburg High Court struck the matter from the roll. The court removed the case after Malema’s legal team failed to file the necessary affidavits within the prescribed timeframes.

Kenny Kunene , deputy leader of the Patriotic Alliance , has labelled EFF Leader Julius Malema a hypocrite following the collapse of Malema’s defamation case against him.

Malema’s bid to sue Kunene for R1 million suffered a setback after the Johannesburg High Court struck the matter from the roll. The court removed the case after Malema’s legal team failed to file the necessary affidavits within the prescribed timeframes. Kunene alleged during a podcast interview that Malema regularly spent nights at the home of the late taxi boss, Jotham ‘Mswazi’ Msibi.

Kunene argued that Malema has no grounds to sue others for making statements about him, as the EFF leader frequently makes similar remarks about other people. Malema’s legal team is seeking to have the matter reinstated, maintaining that it was struck off the roll due to procedural shortcomings rather than the merits of the case





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Kenny Kunene Patriotic Alliance Julius Malema EFF Defamation Case Johannesburg High Court Podcast Interview Jotham ‘Mswazi’ Msibi Freedom Of Expression Court Reinstatement

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