Kemi Seba: Controversial Pan-African Activist Detained in South Africa

Pan-African activist Kemi Seba, known for his strong anti-French stance and past controversies, has been arrested in South Africa while allegedly attempting to flee to Europe. He is wanted by Benin for allegedly inciting rebellion.

Pan- Africa n activist Kemi Seba is currently detained in South Africa following his arrest while allegedly attempting to travel to Europe through Zimbabwe. The 45-year-old is sought by Benin for allegedly inciting rebellion linked to a foiled coup in December 2025.

Seba, born Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi in 1981, is a vocal critic of French influence in Africa, a supporter of West African military regimes, and has been accused of disseminating pro-Russian propaganda. His history includes numerous arrests in multiple countries, stemming from charges like inciting racial hatred and antisemitism. Seba’s radical activism began in his youth, influenced by the Nation of Islam during a period in the US and later by kemetism after a trip to Egypt.

In 2004, he founded Tribu Ka, a black segregationist movement that promoted antisemitic views, leading to its ban by the French government and his subsequent imprisonment. He continued to operate under different names, such as Generation Kemi Seba, facing further legal repercussions. After leaving France for Senegal, he became involved with the Movement of the Damned by Imperialism (MDI), an anti-imperialist group focused on online activism.

Experts note a shift in his focus over time, from earlier accusations of antisemitism to a strong anti-French stance and criticism of continued French influence in West Africa. Seba’s activism extends to the economic sphere, particularly his opposition to the CFA franc, a currency created by France for its former African colonies. He argues the CFA franc allows France to maintain economic control over African nations and advocates for its abandonment.

He has publicly protested against the CFA franc, even burning banknotes during a demonstration in Senegal. This activism has led to his deportation from several West African countries, including Senegal, Togo, and Guinea, as governments with close ties to France view him as a hostile figure. He currently leads the NGO Pan-Africanist Emergency, which focuses on sovereignty, neocolonialism, and social justice. His popularity is particularly strong among young, urban West Africans, fueled by his active presence on social media





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