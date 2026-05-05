Kekana Prioritizes League Form Ahead of Champions League Final

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana emphasizes the team's focus on league fixtures before the CAF Champions League final, highlighting the importance of their upcoming match against Kaizer Chiefs and recent wins against Polokwane City.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has firmly stated that the team’s primary focus remains on securing their domestic league title before turning their attention to the upcoming CAF Champions League final.

The Brazilians are currently competing on two fronts, holding a significant advantage in the Betway Premiership over Orlando Pirates and preparing to face AS FAR in the highly anticipated Champions League final. The first leg of the final is scheduled for May 17th in Pretoria, with the return leg taking place in Rabat on May 24th.

Sundowns have the opportunity to potentially clinch the league title before the first leg, depending on their own results and any potential slip-ups from Pirates. Kekana emphasized a game-by-game approach, stating that the immediate priority is their upcoming match against Kaizer Chiefs. He assured supporters that the team will fully dedicate themselves to preparing for the Champions League final only when the time comes, expressing confidence in their ability to achieve a positive outcome.

Sundowns enter the match against Chiefs as the clear favorites, boasting an impressive 14-game unbeaten streak in the league, having already secured a victory in the reverse fixture, and possessing a deeper, more versatile squad. However, Kekana cautioned against complacency, acknowledging Chiefs’ recent improvement, particularly in the second half of the season, despite their recent defeat to Siwelele which ended a seven-match unbeaten run. He anticipates a challenging encounter and stresses the importance of understanding and neutralizing Chiefs’ strengths.

A victory for Chiefs could inadvertently benefit Sundowns’ title rivals, Orlando Pirates, potentially keeping them in contention for the championship, especially if Pirates were to drop points against Stellenbosch. Kekana highlighted the significance of Sundowns’ recent back-to-back victories against Polokwane City, both at home and away, as crucial in regaining momentum after a couple of drawn matches. These wins have boosted player confidence and created a positive atmosphere within the team as they approach Wednesday’s game.

The stakes are high, and a win for Sundowns would further amplify the celebratory mood following coach Miguel Cardoso’s recent achievement of being named Betway Premiership Coach of the Month for the third consecutive time this year. Kekana extended his congratulations to Cardoso and the entire technical team, praising their efforts in maintaining the squad’s fitness and competitiveness.

He underscored that success is a collective effort, with every member of the team working diligently to maintain consistent results, and that Cardoso’s recognition is well-deserved. The defender’s comments reflect a focused and determined mindset within the Sundowns camp, prioritizing immediate objectives while simultaneously preparing for the challenges that lie ahead in both domestic and continental competitions. The team’s ability to balance these competing priorities will be key to their success in the coming weeks.

The pressure is mounting as the season reaches its climax, and Sundowns are determined to finish strongly on both fronts, cementing their position as one of the leading football clubs in Africa. Kekana’s leadership and composure are vital assets as the team navigates this crucial period, and his commitment to a focused, one-game-at-a-time approach will undoubtedly be instrumental in their pursuit of silverware.

The upcoming match against Kaizer Chiefs represents a significant hurdle, but Sundowns are confident in their ability to overcome it and continue their march towards both the league title and Champions League glory. The team’s unwavering dedication, coupled with the tactical guidance of coach Cardoso, positions them well for continued success. The players are fully aware of the expectations placed upon them and are determined to deliver results that will satisfy their supporters and solidify their legacy as champions.

The atmosphere within the camp is one of optimism and determination, and the team is united in its pursuit of excellence. Sundowns’ commitment to hard work, discipline, and a relentless pursuit of victory will be their guiding principles as they navigate the challenges that lie ahead. The team’s success is not only a testament to their individual talent but also to the strength of their collective spirit and their unwavering belief in each other





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Mamelodi Sundowns Grant Kekana CAF Champions League Betway Premiership Kaizer Chiefs Orlando Pirates Miguel Cardoso

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