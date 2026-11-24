Accused Kekana alleges severe police abuse during arrest in Vusimuzi Matlala case. The State challenges his credibility over failure to report assault, while defense argues evidence exclusion.

Kekana, a central figure in the high-profile attempted murder case involving alleged underworld boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, has leveled serious allegations against law enforcement officials. He claims that during his initial arrest, he was subjected to brutal physical abuse, including being beaten and suffocated by police officers. This testimony introduces a significant complication to the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the death of Armand Swart.

Allegations Of Severe Police Abuse During Arrest

Kekana provided a harrowing account of the conditions he faced immediately following his detention. He alleged that officers punched him, hogtied him, and repeatedly suffocated him until he lost consciousness. According to his testimony, the violence was so intense that it caused him to cough up blood, indicating severe internal trauma.

Also read Lawyer says Musa Kekana coughing blood supports torture claims in Cat Matlala case

The physical consequences of this alleged assault were immediate and documented. Kekana stated that the brutality resulted in his hospitalization for four days. He further noted that the force used against him was excessive, pointing out that a leather belt used during the incident broke into pieces due to the intensity of the struggle. These specific details form the basis of his claim that the evidence obtained during this period was tainted by state-sponsored violence.

Prosecutors Challenge Credibility On Reporting Failure

The State has responded to these allegations by questioning Kekana's credibility rather than directly addressing the medical evidence. Prosecutors highlighted a significant gap in his behavior: he never opened a criminal case against the officers involved. The State argues that this failure to take legal action should weigh heavily against his reliability as a witness.

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During cross-examination, the prosecution emphasized that if Kekana truly believed he was a victim of police misconduct, he would have sought legal recourse immediately. By not filing a complaint, the State suggests that his current claims are fabricated or exaggerated to undermine the admissibility of his confession. This strategy aims to discredit his testimony by portraying him as someone who failed to act in accordance with the interests of justice at the time of the alleged incident.

Judge Moosa Questions Reasonable Conduct

Judge Moosa scrutinized the plausibility of Kekana's narrative by asking what a reasonable person would have done in similar circumstances. He noted that the assault described appeared vicious and resulted in significant harm, including hospitalization. The Judge challenged the defense to explain why Kekana did not pursue legal action for such severe injuries.

The questioning focused on the disconnect between the severity of the alleged assault and the accused's inaction. Judge Moosa pressed the defense to demonstrate how admitting the contested statements would bring the administration of justice into disrepute. The court sought to determine if the alleged police misconduct was substantial enough to warrant the exclusion of key evidence from the trial proceedings.

Defense Argues Admission Would Discredit Justice

Prosecutor Kruger countered the defense's arguments by stating that the alleged assault alone cannot justify excluding Kekana's statements from the trial. He maintained that the defense had failed to prove that admitting the evidence would compromise the integrity of the judicial process. Kruger argued that even if wronged, the appropriate response does not automatically invalidate the credibility of subsequent confessions.

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The defense maintains that the violation of Kekana's rights was so profound that it must be addressed by excluding the tainted evidence. They argue that allowing statements obtained under such duress to stand would undermine public confidence in the legal system. The court is currently weighing these competing views to determine the admissibility of the evidence in the case concerning Armand Swart and Vusimuzi Matlala.