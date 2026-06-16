Kehlani Announces 2026 South Africa Tour Dates with Cape Town Show at GrandWest

Grammy-winning R&B artist Kehlani has added South Africa to her world tour schedule, with confirmed dates in Pretoria and Cape Town for December 2026. The tour, featuring special guest Destin Conrad, will see Kehlani perform her hits including 'Folded', 'Honey', and 'Nights Like This' in dedicated arena shows following huge fan demand.

After years of anticipation and countless conversations among fans, Cape Town's R&B community has a major reason to celebrate. Kehlani , the acclaimed singer-songwriter, has officially announced a return to the Mother City as part of a full world tour , not merely a festival appearance.

The concert is scheduled for 17 December 2026 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest. Adding to the excitement, rising R&B artist Destin Conrad will join as a special guest for the South African leg. This news has ignited a wave of excitement across South African social media platforms, with fans expressing immense joy at the opportunity to witness one of contemporary R&B's most distinctive voices in a dedicated arena show.

Kehlani's reputation for intertwining soulful, honeyed vocals with raw, autobiographical narratives has earned a fiercely loyal international fanbase. Her catalog is filled with beloved tracks that have become modern standards, including the sultry 'Honey', the introspective 'Nights Like This', the smooth 'Can I', and the late-night vibes of 'After Hours'. Perhaps most notably, her Grammy-winning single 'Folded' sparked endless online discussions, particularly on TikTok, where users dissected its lyrics to reflect on past relationships and complex emotional landscapes.

The song's impact was so profound that Kehlani herself stepped onto social media to clarify its meaning, further cementing her connection with her audience. The Cape Town stop is part of a concise but significant two-city tour of South Africa.

Kehlani will first perform at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on 15 December 2026, before traveling to GrandWest in Cape Town two days later, offering fans in both cities a chance to experience her dynamic stage presence and emotionally charged performance style





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Kehlani Cape Town Concert South Africa Tour Grandwest R&B Destin Conrad World Tour 2026 Grammy Winner

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