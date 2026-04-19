Kaze Identifies Final-Third Struggles as Chiefs Held to Draw

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze attributes the team's goalless draw against Polokwane City to a lack of sharpness and composure in the final third, while also acknowledging a loss of control in the second half. The focus now shifts to the upcoming Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates.

Kaizer Chiefs ' pursuit of consistency suffered a setback as their recent winning momentum was interrupted by a goalless stalemate against Polokwane City . The Soweto giants were held to a 0-0 draw at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, a result that left co-coach Cedric Kaze lamenting the team's effectiveness in the crucial attacking areas.

Kaze acknowledged that while the first half showed promise in terms of overall play, the team's execution in the final third was notably lacking. 'I believe in the first half we were better, but we lacked composure in the final third,' he stated, pinpointing a deficit in the cutting edge that often separates draws from victories.

The Burundian coach also conceded that Kaizer Chiefs allowed Polokwane City to gain a foothold in the match, particularly as the second half progressed. He noted that the plan was to counter Polokwane's defensive strategy and reliance on long balls for transitions. However, the team appeared to lose a degree of control in the latter stages, which inadvertently bolstered the confidence of the opposition, leading to the dangerous crosses and transitions that Polokwane City evidently thrives on.

Despite the frustration of dropped points, Kaze maintained a level of optimism, emphasizing the value of securing a point away from home. He quickly shifted the focus to the upcoming challenges, stating, 'It’s still a good point away, and now we focus on the next game.'

This mindset is crucial as Kaizer Chiefs now brace themselves for a monumental fixture on the domestic football calendar: the Soweto Derby. They are scheduled to face arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at the iconic FNB Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off set for 15:00. The derby always carries significant weight, and a strong performance will be essential to bounce back from this draw and reassert their authority in the league. The team will undoubtedly be looking to rediscover their scoring touch in front of goal to ensure they are competitive against their fiercest rivals.

In other football news, South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns are on the cusp of a significant financial reward, standing just two matches away from a R97 million payday after successfully reaching the CAF Champions League final. This achievement highlights their dominance on the continental stage. Meanwhile, in rugby, John Dobson expressed his frank assessment following the Stormers' 33-24 home defeat to Connacht in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon, indicating a period of introspection for the team. The lottery also saw a substantial rollover, with Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 reaching R87 million by Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after a previous winner.

Finally, a notable development concerning Kaizer Chiefs' squad is the uncertain future of Gaston Sirino. The Uruguayan has experienced a challenging season with the club, and with his contract set to expire in June, it appears unlikely that he will be offered a new deal, marking a potential end to his tenure at Naturena.





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