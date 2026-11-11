Kasi Republic Brings Kwaito and Kasi Cars to Riversands Farm Village on Reconciliation Day

Kasi Republic brings kwaito, kasi cars and iSpantsula style to Midrand on Wednesday, 16 December 2026, with Alaska, Mzambiya, Msawawa and Zola performing live.

Kasi Republic, a Reconciliation Day celebration organized by iYouth Endala, will take place on Wednesday, 16 December 2026, at Riversands Farm Village in Midrand. The one-afternoon event is built around kwaito, kasi cars and iSpantsula style, the music and culture that shaped growing up in township neighbourhoods.

Performers Alaska, Mzambiya, Msawawa and Zola are scheduled to sing songs that audiences still know by heart. The event description characterizes these artists as the names people watched on television on Saturdays before rushing outside to copy their dance moves with friends.

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Kasi Republic Music, Cars and Style

Live music from Alaska, Mzambiya, Msawawa and Zola is the centerpiece of the afternoon, with the organizers promising the songs in the voices that audiences grew up with. Stance cars and souped-up Zola Budd taxis will line the grounds of Riversands Farm Village.

The event description paints the scene vividly: the bass arrives before the taxi does, and the whole street is singing by the time a HiAce turns the corner. Kasi Republic aims to recreate that atmosphere for one afternoon, with grown-up passengers expected to hang out of the windows of parked HiAces and sing the chorus at the top of their lungs.

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Dress code is part of the experience. The event copy asks attendees to bring out their bucket hats, sharply creased trousers and carefully kept All Stars, dressing the way they did for a Saturday afternoon in the township.

Who Kasi Republic Is Designed For

Kasi Republic is designed for the discerning millennial with deep kasi roots, according to the event description. The audience described is made up of people who have worked hard, built careers and businesses, and never lost touch with where they started.

The event copy frames the day as grown-up taste with old-school soul, and invites attendees to bring the friends who knew them long before their job titles. It also states that the work shoes should stay at home and that nobody needs the significance of the songs explained to them.

Attendees are encouraged to gather their crew and start practising the moves before the day arrives. The organizers present the afternoon as a chance for adults who have done their growing up to prove that the old dance moves are still there.

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Event Date, Venue and Next Steps

The event takes place on Wednesday, 16 December 2026, at Riversands Farm Village in Midrand, and is described as a one-afternoon-only celebration. Reconciliation Day, observed in South Africa on 16 December, provides the public holiday framing for the gathering.

Because the event is described as a single afternoon, no second date or extended programme is mentioned in the source. For attendees, the practical details are a fixed calendar date, a venue in Midrand and a group of performers and vehicles that will define the day.

The source does not list ticket prices, opening times or entry requirements. Readers planning to attend should check the official channels of iYouth Endala for those specifics before the event on 16 December 2026.