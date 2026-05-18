KAP sani2c 22nd edition: UCI points galore, new champions and wildlife galore

The 22nd edition of the KAP sani2c cycling event saw a large field of riders, including top international competitors, competing for coveted UCI points. The UCI men's race featured a tactical affair, with different teams selecting different lines to cross the dam, and new champions JACEDON TERLOUW and TRAVIS Stedman emerged victorious as overall winners. The UCI women's race was dominated by VERA Looser and SAMANTHA Sanders, who secured the title of KAP sani2c champions. Wildlife enthusiasts are in for a treat as participants encounter giraffes and zebras at the Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve. With a route showcasing the rich heritage and diverse landscapes of South Africa, the KAP sani2c is a must-do event for avid mountain bikers.

The 22nd edition of the KAP sani2c cycling event , held from 6 to 9 May, attracted a large field of riders, with up to 1000 competitors participating in the event.

The UCI sanctioned event saw a significantly larger elite contingent, including top international riders, as coveted UCI points can be secured. The UCI men's race featured a tactical affair on stage 1, with riders crossing the PG Bison Floating Bridge over the Mossbank Dam near Pevensey to secure time bonuses.

Despite a broken chain, Tristan Nortje and Marco Joubert from the Toyota Specialized Imbuko teams were able to secure UCI points, while Jaedon Terlouw and his teammate Travis Stedman were crowned overall winners after a successful stage 2, despite a slight setback on stage 1. In the UCI women's race, Vera Looser and Samantha Sanders from Efficient Infiniti Insure dominated the race and secured the title of KAP sani2c champions.

Participants encountered various wildlife, including giraffes and zebras, on stage 3 in the Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve. The event aimed to fundraise for one farm school, with the 23 supported schools now dependent on sponsorships and donations. The route passed through rural villages teeming with local livestock, ensuring a memorable three-day experience for participants. South Africa's rich heritage and diverse landscapes were showcased on the trails that were meticulously maintained by the local communities living on the route





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Cycling Event Mountain Biking UCI Points Tristan Nortje Marco Joubert Jaedon Terlouw Vera Looser Samantha Sanders KAP Sani2c Wildlife Rural Villages Local Communities Mountain Bikers South Africa Glencairn Farm Umkombaas Valley Umkombaas Rivers Vernon Crookes Nature Reserve Cabbage Tree Umko Drop Epic Mountain Bike Ride

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