Residents of Kalk Bay and St James are prepared to take PRASA to court over a proposed retirement village on railway land along the False Bay coastline, citing heritage, environmental and public amenity concerns. PRASA says the proposal is at an early stage with no statutory applications submitted.

Residents of Kalk Bay and St James are prepared to take the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa ( PRASA) to court over plans for a retirement village on railway land along the False Bay coastline.

They warn they will use every available legal avenue to protect the site. The proposed development, between St James tidal pool and Danger Beach, has attracted strong opposition from residents concerned about its impact on the area's heritage, environment and public amenities. The land is near St James station. The Kalk Bay and St James Ratepayers and Residents Association (RRA) says it will challenge the proposal through public participation and the statutory approval process.

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Residents Threaten Legal Action Against Proposal

It will pursue legal action if necessary. Rex Schelling, a resident and spokesperson for the RRA, said the association acknowledged PRASA's confirmation that the proposed development remained at an early stage. No statutory applications have been submitted and the lease is conditional on obtaining the necessary approvals, including public participation. Our position remains unchanged.

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We have serious concerns about the compatibility of this proposal with the area's unique environmental, heritage and community significance, Schelling told IOL Media. He said the association would continue to review the initial tender process and would challenge the proposal through public participation at every stage of the statutory approval and authorisation process. The RRA would take legal action if necessary.

The RRA also wants PRASA to recognise that the proposal affects communities beyond St James and Kalk Bay, extending across the wider False Bay area. This was evident at the public meeting on 13 November 2026, which drew more than 400 participants, including concerned individuals from across Cape Town, elsewhere in South Africa and abroad.

Residents View Site as Valued Public Asset

We look forward to PRASA demonstrating the transparency and commitment to public engagement outlined in its statement through its actions as this process unfolds, Schelling said. RRA chairperson Tony Trimmer said that while PRASA described the land earmarked for development as underutilised, residents regarded it as a public asset used and valued by thousands of people. Just because a piece of land isn't generating commercial revenue doesn't mean it isn't serving a purpose.

We will do everything legally in our power to ensure that this unique and heritage site of coastline is protected, it is preserved for all who utilise it. We will hold PRASA/Intersite and the Kromkrans JV to account at every stage, Trimmer said. PRASA spokesperson Lwaphesheya Shozi acknowledged concerns raised by residents of St James, Kalk Bay and the wider False Bay community about the proposed development.

She said PRASA valued the engagement with residents and stressed that the proposal remained at its earliest stage. The proposed development is at its earliest stage. The concept remains a proposal, and no land-use, heritage, environmental or building application has yet been lodged with the City of Cape Town. Images published to date are illustrative and do not represent a final design, Shozi said in a response to IOL.

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PRASA Cites Revenue Mandate for Development

She said PRASA's primary mandate was to provide passenger rail services, while its secondary mandate was to generate non-fare revenue from its property portfolio. The strategic development of underutilised land allows PRASA to raise non-fare revenue, which in turn supports the passenger rail services on which millions of South Africans depend, Shozi said. She added that the St James proposal formed part of a Western Cape programme guided by this mandate.

PRASA's aim is responsible development: investment that serves commuters and the public, and that respects heritage, the environment and the communities around its land. As the appointed development partner, Kromkrans JV is responsible for taking the concept through the planning and approval process, including the specialist studies and statutory approvals the site requires, she said. Shozi confirmed that St James Station would remain part of the operational rail network and that passenger services would not be affected.

PRASA welcomes constructive engagement with residents, civic organisations, the City of Cape Town, heritage and environmental bodies and other stakeholders as the proposal moves through each stage. In an earlier statement released on 19 November 2026, PRASA acknowledged that the development proposal is still in its infancy and no statutory applications have been submitted.

Kromkrans JV Oversees Planning and Approvals

The agency reiterated its commitment to transparency and public engagement, ensuring that all stakeholders will be given the opportunity to submit comments or objections during the planning process. The proposed project is being managed by the Kromkrans Joint Venture, which will oversee the full planning and approval process, including the necessary environmental and heritage studies. PRASA expressed that it values the constructive dialogue with residents, civic organisations and various stakeholders.

Separately, more than half of PRASA's new trains are sidelined as signalling delays hold back rail recovery. PRASA has approximately 350 new train sets but currently needs only 170 because signalling infrastructure is limiting its ability to expand services. The agency is also facing questions over the St James proposal, which the City of Cape Town confirms has received no planning application.