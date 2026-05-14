Kalafong Hospital Water Crisis: Patients, Staff Left in Distress for Fifth Day

Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville is facing severe water-supply challenges, with latrines out of order and almost no water available for basic sanitary requirements or cleaning. The crisis is forcing the facility to reschedule non-emergency appointments and has left patients, staff, and visitors distressed for a fifth day.

Latrines are out of order, there is almost no water available for basic sanitary requirements , nor for the cleaning and mopping of wards and corridors , according to staff and patients.

Severe water problems at Kalafong Hospital are forcing the facility to reschedule non-emergency appointments. Patients, staff and visitors were left in distress for a fifth day as severe water-supply challenges continue at the hospital. Latrines are out of order, and there is almost no water available for basic sanitary requirements, nor for the cleaning and mopping of wards and corridors, according to staff and patients. Basic hygiene requirements for medical staff are being severely compromised.

The disruption of the water supply at the facility is as a result of a pipe that burst near the local railway station on Saturday. Patients expressed deep concern at being forced to wait longer for services because staff have to leave the hospital when they needed to use a bathroom. A nurse explained that they were unable to use the toilet during the day.

According to a cleaner, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, the low water supply made their daily responsibilities difficult. The Gauteng department of health said in a statement that a burst pipe near a local railway station had been repaired on Wednesday, but that continued low water pressure was forcing the facility to reschedule non-emergency appointments.

However, the department declared that critical services, including maternity wards, operating theatres, mortuary and food services, remained operational, emphasising that the facility was currently being supported by its back-up infrastructure, which included two boreholes, four sectional tanks and a reservoir. The deputy federal chairperson of the Democratic Alliance, Cilliers Brink, visiting the hospital on Thursday, raised alarms regarding the timeline of the crisis. According to Brink, the hospital’s reservoirs and boreholes are designed to last for 48 hours.

The fact that the system is currently failing suggests either a long-standing leak or a significant imbalance between low inflow and high consumption. He pointed out systemic issues, specifically a limited maintenance budget for the region





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Kalafong Hospital Water Crisis Latrines Out Of Order No Water Available Basic Sanitary Requirements Cleaning And Mopping Of Wards And Corridors Patients Left In Distress Non-Emergency Appointments Rescheduled Critical Services Operational Maintenance Budget Limited Rand Water Scheduled For Maintenance Next Mont

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