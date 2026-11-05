Kaizer Pirates Cup Success Built on Winning Mentality: Coach Ouaddou

Kaizer Pirates head coach Ouaddou credits sustained cup success to a culture of winning established under Jose Riveiro. The team prepares for the Carling Knockout Cup quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United.

Head coach Ouaddou asserts that the Kaizer Pirates have maintained their dominance in cup competitions by preserving a winning mentality that has been successfully transferred across multiple coaching eras. The Buccaneers have solidified a reputation for delivering performances when silverware is at stake, a trend that gained significant momentum under former coach Jose Riveiro and has continued steadfastly under the leadership of Ouaddou.

Pirates Trophy Record Under Ouaddou

Recent trophy records reflect a high degree of consistency for the club. Kaizer Pirates have collected eight trophies over the past five seasons, including four consecutive MTN8 titles and two Nedbank Cups. When Ouaddou took charge after Riveiro's departure, the foundation for success was already firmly in place at the club.

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The Moroccan coach stated that he immediately recognized a culture built around winning upon his arrival. He emphasized that his responsibility is to maintain those existing standards rather than introduce an entirely new philosophy, ensuring continuity in the team's approach to high-stakes matches.

Continuity Between Coaching Eras

That winning mentality has been particularly evident in cup competitions, where the Pirates have consistently demonstrated an ability to raise their level when trophies are on the line. The Sea Robbers are sharpening their arsenal once more as they prepare for a quarterfinal clash against Sekhukhune United in the Carling Knockout Cup.

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Ouaddou was keen to stress that the club does not treat any competition as secondary. He pointed to the commitment shown by his players as clear evidence of the importance attached to every opportunity to win silverware, regardless of the stage in the tournament.

Player Approach to Cup Competitions

Ouaddou remarked on the specific dedication displayed in cup matches during a press conference on Thursday. He highlighted that the team does not underestimate this particular tournament, noting that the players exhibit a distinct level of play and intensity when participating in these high-pressure fixtures.

These comments underline the continuity between the Jose Riveiro era and the current Ouaddou tenure. While the coaches may have their own tactical approaches, the expectation of competing for trophies remains a defining part of the club's identity and operational framework.

Managing Expectations and Pressure

For a club whose supporters demand consistent success, that high expectation also brings considerable pressure. However, Ouaddou believes the hunger within the dressing room has not diminished despite the significant amount of silverware already collected in recent years. The squad remains motivated to add to their trophy cabinet.

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This description highlights the mindset that Ouaddou wants to preserve within the team. Winning trophies has not made Kaizer Pirates comfortable, with the coach insisting that the desire for more achievements remains central to the club's long-term ambitions and strategic planning.

Sustaining Standards in Domestic Competitions

The primary challenge now is to sustain that high standard across all fronts. With Kaizer Pirates continuing to compete across domestic competitions, their ability to approach every cup campaign with the same urgency could prove crucial in extending a successful run that began under Jose Riveiro.

The upcoming quarterfinal against Sekhukhune United serves as a critical test of this philosophy. Success in this match would reinforce the notion that the winning mentality is not just a historical artifact but an active, driving force within the current squad.